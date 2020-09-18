2020 Week 2 College Football: Betting Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
Frankie Taddeo
The most successful bettors out in Vegas have targeted several games on Saturday. The sharps have picked up right where they left off last season and are off to a winning start in both NFL and college football wagering. The information from Vegas, shared only at Sports Illustrated, is currently on a red-hot 24-8 ATS (75%) run on all football plays dating back to the 2019 season!
Let’s dive in and check out the plays for this week using the lines at DraftKings Sportsbook!