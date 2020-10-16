College Football Week 7 Best Bets: How Are the Sharps Valuing Nick Saban's Availability?

The slate for college football this weekend is the superb with 14 Top 25 teams in action and is subsequently offering bettors some premier matchups throughout the entire day and night. The best game so far of the 2020 season will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium when No. 2 Alabama will play host to bitter SEC foe No. 3 Georgia late Saturday night.

The "Vegas Whispers" Sharps are currently on a 15-6 (71%) run on released plays. Be sure to sign up for SI Fantasy PRO members and receive real-time alerts for all Vegas Whispers sharp plays!