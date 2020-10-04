Week 4 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Eagles vs 49ers Showdown Slate

Sunday Night Football for Week 4 is here and this game, in particular, is very interesting to me. First off, the Eagles need this game to get on track. They are 0-2-1, averaging 19 points per game (28th in the league), and are decimated with injuries. Carson Wentz has not looked good at all and despite all of the injuries and adversity he's seen, he needs to start showing signs of improving. He's seemingly regressed since the Eagles' Super Bowl run a few years ago when he played like an MVP candidate before getting hurt; leading the way for Nick Foles to win Super Bowl MVP.

When we talk about injuries the 49ers are at the top of the list as far as players missing. George Kittle will be returning as well as Deebo Samuel in a minimal role, but the Niners are still without Jimmy G, some key defensive players, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. Phew. A lot to dig into before setting DraftKings showdown lineups but you'll be ready for primetime after reading this.