NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown

Sportsbooks around the country got the best of NFL bettors once again in Week 3 when: the Atlanta Falcons (-3), Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5), Arizona Cardinals (-5.5) and Dallas Cowboys (+5.5) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well. In terms of totals, games went 9-5 to the over with a staggering seven games soaring past 50-plus points.

Nevertheless, the NFL has saved perhaps the best game of Week 3 for last when reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens play host to Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens are currently 35-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 54.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.