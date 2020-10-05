Sportsbooks around the country got the best of NFL bettors once again in Week 4 when: the Dallas Cowboys (-4), Arizona Cardinals (-3), and San Francisco 49ers (-9) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well. The Rams (-13.5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) both burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, enjoyed another successful day going 2-1 ATS on Sunday and now stand at 24-19 ATS in NFL wagering this season. The only loss was their play backing Detroit who blew an early 14-point lead against New Orleans, resulting in the club's third blown double-digit lead in just four games this season. It was a great weekend overall as Frankie Taddeo’s NCAA football plays went 3-0 ATS on Saturday, followed up by Casey Olson going 7-3-1 ATS in UFC wagering for all SI PRO members!