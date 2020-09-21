Sportsbooks around the country got the best of NFL bettors in Week 1 when three of the largest favorites on the board: Indianapolis Colts (-8), San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) and Philadelphia Eagles (-6), not only failed to cover the spread, but also lost straight-up. It's safe to say that the bettors got sweet revenge in Week 2 as sportsbooks around the country are licking their wounds after favorites went 14-1 straight up (SU). Although underdogs went 8-7 against the spread (ATS), nearly every teaser and moneyline parlay got home for square bettors on Sunday.

Now, Las Vegas will take center stage of the sports world tonight as the Mecca of the gambling world hosts its first NFL game inside Allegiant Stadium. Tonight, the Las Vegas Raiders welcome the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Saints are currently 5.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.