Week 6 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Cardinals vs. Cowboys Showdown Slate

This is a matchup that promises to have plenty of fireworks on offense as both teams rank in the top 10 in total yards per game on offense. The Cowboys will be without quarterback Dak Prescott after his unfortunate injury last week, but Andy Dalton is poised to step in and lead America's team moving forward, for now. Kyler Murray is one of the common dual-threat quarterbacks in the league right now; however, throwing the ball has been a bit inconsistent for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma. I'll break it all down for DraftKings showdown lineup builds.

While the injury to Dak Prescott was undoubtedly unfortunate, it may cause them to get back to their bread and butter of running the ball and controlling the game, thus helping hide their defenses shortcomings. With Dak back there, it feels like the Cowboys were okay just chucking the ball all over the yard, which is typically Mike McCarthy's plan. However, letting Elliott tote the ball a little more frequently will pay off. Zeke has had 20 or more carries just twice this season, which is odd considering what a bell cow he's been since he came into the league. Arizona allows 124 yards rushing per game, and I would imagine that Dallas takes advantage of that. Dalton will still be leaned on to make some plays in the passing game with the great playmakers he has at his disposal. Therefore, there's no hesitation from me as far as locking in the veteran signal-caller, especially at sub-10k. Kyler Murray has been a weapon with his arm and legs. He has had 60 or more rushing yards three times while airing the ball out for 270-plus yards in three games. The Cowboys' defensive issues are not a secret. They are allowing 240 passing yards per game, good for 22nd in the league, and at least 34 points in each of their last four games.