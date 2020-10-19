SI.com
Week 6 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Chiefs vs. Bills Showdown Slate

robgeriak

In an unexpected Monday night doubleheader, the first game features two high-powered offenses with two young quarterbacks with the ability to make plays all over the field. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are the marquee players in this game full of star power. Here's how we're going to build DraftKings showdown lineups tonight!

I don't need to detail Mahomes and Allen here, despite both having lackluster performances in Week 5. On top of the arm strength to make every throw, both can pick up points on the ground. It'll be close to impossible not to roster both of these signal-callers and walk away from DraftKings with a big payout, and that's what we're here for, right?

by

David.Son