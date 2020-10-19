NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown

Sportsbooks around the country got the best of NFL bettors once again in Week 6 when the Minnesota Vikings (-3.5), Green Bay Packers (-3) and New England Patriots (-8.5) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers. The Baltimore Ravens (-10), New York Giants (-2) and Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, spent the day in ‘splitsville’ going 2-2 ATS on Sunday and now stand at 33-24 ATS in NFL wagering this season. However, it became another profitable weekend overall when our information was ‘capped off by the Los Angeles Dodgers (+200) coming back from multiple two-game deficits to overtake the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship for all SI PRO members!