SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Frankie Taddeo

Many bettors around the country were expecting unpredictable outcomes in the first week of games; mostly due to the variables associated with the pandemic. Those concerns came to fruition on Sunday. 

Two of the largest favorites on the board: the Indianapolis Colts (-8), and Philadelphia Eagles (-6), not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up likely taking out many contestants in Survivor pools on the way.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NHL Best Bets for Monday, September 14th - Will Dallas Eliminate Vegas in Game 5?

Dallas can eliminate Vegas with a win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight. SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Stanley Cup playoff betting action.

Roy Larking

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Monday, September 14

MLB DFS plays for Monday, September 14th

srenner

Week 1 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Steelers vs Giants AND Titans vs Broncos Showdown

SI Daily Fantasy expert Rob Geriak goes through his top DraftKings Showdown NFL DFS plays for both of the Monday Night Football matchups.

robgeriak

2020 NFL Week 1 Top DFS Plays - "The Ambush"

SI Fantasy analyst Steve Renner gets you ready to win your NFL Week 1 DFS plays in the Week 1 edition of, "The Ambush."

srenner

NFL DFS: Week 1 Top Stacks

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 1.

robgeriak

Week 1 NFL DFS Showdown Slate: Sunday Night Football - Cowboys vs Rams

Top showdown DFS plays for the first Sunday night football game of the season: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams

robgeriak

Fantasy NASCAR: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Quick Picks

Fantasy NASCAR expert Brian Polking helps you set your lineups for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

Brian Polking

The Dongers Club - Sat, Sept 12th

MLB DFS Plays for Saturday, September 12th

srenner

NASCAR DFS: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond DraftKings Lineup Plays

Fantasy NASCAR expert Brian Polking helps you set your DraftKings DFS lineups for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

Brian Polking

NHL Best Bets for Saturday, September 12th - Can Vegas Even Their Series with the Stars

Vegas and Dallas meet for Game 4 of their Western Conference Final series tonight. SI gambling analyst Roy Larking previews tonight's Stanley Cup playoff betting action.

Roy Larking