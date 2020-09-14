NFL Week 1 Monday Night Football: Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown
Frankie Taddeo
Many bettors around the country were expecting unpredictable outcomes in the first week of games; mostly due to the variables associated with the pandemic. Those concerns came to fruition on Sunday.
Two of the largest favorites on the board: the Indianapolis Colts (-8), and Philadelphia Eagles (-6), not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up likely taking out many contestants in Survivor pools on the way.