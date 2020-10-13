SI.com
Week 5 NFL DFS: Tuesday Night Football - Bills vs Titans Showdown Slate

robgeriak

Well, here we are. Tuesday night football due to scheduling shifts thanks to positive COVID-19 tests, notably from the Tennessee Titans. Words can't describe the debacle the Titans have caused over the past couple of weeks simply due to recklessness and the inability to follow simple protocols. The good news? We get another night of football and thus some more action at DraftKings.

I'm looking at a core build of just two players in this game tonight. Typically there are three players I lock into 100% of my lineups but on Tuesday night there are a number of directions to go. First off, Josh Allen is a factor, clearly throwing and running the ball. With questions about rotation at running back (depending on the health of Zack Moss), "locking in" a Devin Singletary 100% is not a direction I'm looking to go, of course, that changes somewhat if Moss is ruled out ahead of time.

