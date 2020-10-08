Week 5 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Buccaneers vs Bears Showdown Slate

Week 5 kicks off Thursday with two familiar foes facing off in Tom Brady and Nick Foles in a Super Bowl LII rematch of sorts. Foles of course was an Eagle at that time leading the team he took over for an injured Carson Wentz to a Super Bowl victory. Fast forward almost two years and we have Foles taking over another job, this time from Mitch Trubisky due to his inconsistent play.

Tom Brady on the other hand is now a Buccaneer and is coming off a five-touchdown performance last week, one in which he had 30 completions and 369 yards passing. This matchup against the Bears should be a little tougher, in fact, this game, in general, should be lower scoring than we've been accustomed to seeing as both are stout defensively. Let's find out what plays to target to kick off Week 5!