Week 8 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Buccaneers vs. Giants Showdown Slate

Brady and the Bucs are kicking things into high gear, winning three of their last four games. Tampa scored 38 or more points in each of those victories. The Giants come in beaten and battered with just one win on the season and the second-worst offense in the league as far as yards per game and points per game go. This looks to be a one-sided game on paper, but there's still an opportunity to make some money in DraftKings' showdown slate contests.

A few weeks ago, I mentioned how Ronald Jones (DK $8,800) played like his time was numbered as the main running back in the Buccaneers backfield. According to Bruce Arians, after getting "the look" again from Tom Brady last week, Jones looks to be on the outs, at least in passing situations and on third down. Last week Fournette saw 40 snaps leading to 17 touches (six receptions), suggesting that this is becoming more of a 50-50 split than anything. Fournette is priced favorably at $6,200, and he'll have his opportunities against a poor Giants defense.