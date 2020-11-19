Week 11 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Cardinals vs. Seahawks Showdown Slate

If you're looking for an offensive explosion, this game should suit you just fine. The Cardinals and Seahawks rank first and second in total yards per game, respectively, while the Cardinals are sixth in the league in points per game, with the Seahawks in the top spot averaging 32 per game. Conversely, both defenses have struggled, with Arizona allowing 389 total yards per game and Seattle is allowing 459 yards per game, by far the most in the league. These two teams squared off a few weeks ago in an offensive explosion, with the Cardinals coming out ahead 37-34. We get to enjoy two of the more exciting quarterbacks and some of the best playmakers, so fireworks are a lock. The points on DraftKings should come fast and furious, making Thursday night's showdown contests exciting.

Core Build

The Cardinals and Kliff Kingsbury have a fantasy points machine in Kyler Murray, much like the Ravens had last year with Lamar Jackson. Even with Murray not throwing the ball consistently, his rushing production has been off the charts with 604 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns. In Week 7 against these Seahawks, Murray went 34-48 with 360 yards passing, three touchdowns, and an interception while adding 67 yards on the ground and a score. The Seattle defense has been a dream matchup for quarterbacks all season long, allowing 353 passing yards per game, by far the most, and Murray is simply a fantasy football cheat code right now.

In the offseason, the Cardinals committed theft, taking DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans for a washed-up David Johnson. Hopkins has been a monster for Arizona, despite a couple of mediocre weeks. In this matchup in Week 7, Hopkins saw 12 targets with 10 receptions, 103 yards, and a touchdown. Coming off a performance with seven catches, 127 yards, and one touchdown in a tough matchup against Buffalo (you've seen the touchdown by now), Hopkins should eat in this spot, and quite honestly, he seems underpriced given the matchup, the target share, and simply put how good he is.

With a rough stretch of late, for Russell Wilson's standards, this is a good spot to get right against a soft Cardinals secondary. The turnovers have been coming hot and heavy of late (seven interceptions in his last three games), but Wilson's pass volume has been there, and he did turn out 388 passing yards with three touchdowns in this matchup in Week 7 despite having three interceptions. Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick, and Byron Murphy have all been exposed, and Wilson will have no problem picking them apart here.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain's plays.

Captain Plays

WR Tyler Lockett, SEA (DK $14,100)

Not locking Murray in the captain's spot in the majority of lineups seems like a mistake. The rushing volume and the passing upside in this matchup just seems like a no brainer and Kyler will be my captain in almost all of my lineups. Tyler Lockett went hog wild against the Cardinals in Week 7, seeing 20 targets, which turned into 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Lockett is cheaper (DK 14,100) than teammate D.K. Metcalf (DK $15,300) in the captain's spot making Lockett my preferred option here.

FLEX Plays

WR David Moore, SEA (DK $4,800)

Moore is a value option in this passing attack for Seattle, and he's run 31 and 24 pass routes over his last two games, his two highest totals in that regard of the season. Moore saw nine targets in those games, and in Week 7 against these Cardinals, Moore hauled in three for 54 yards. Moore has seen three red-zone targets in his last three games, and with four touchdowns on the season, there's some scoring upside considering his salary.

WR Christian Kirk, ARI (DK $7,400)

Despite Deandre Hopkins having a massive target share, Kirk has built a bit of a rapport with Murray seeing six, eight, and eight targets over his last three games. On the season, Kirk has 12 deep targets and is averaging just under 16 yards per target. Kirk caught two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 7 and now has six scores on the season.

TE Dan Arnold, ARI (DK $2,200)

We're going to have to find some value if we're paying up for the quarterbacks and Hopkins in most of our lineups. Arnold is a viable play, with Seattle averaging six targets allowed to tight ends over the past four weeks. Arnold has eight targets over his last three games and had two receptions for 57 yards against Seattle in Week 7.

Other FLEX Plays

Kickers: Jason Myers, SEA (DK $4,000) and Zane Gonzalez, ARI (DK $4,200)

WR Freddie Swain, SEA (DK $1,200)

RB Carlos Hyde, SEA (DK $5,200)

