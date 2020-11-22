Week 11 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Chiefs vs. Raiders Showdown Slate

The first matchup between these two division rivals was high scoring, exciting, and ended in an upset as the Raiders defeated the Chiefs 40-32 in Kansas City. Since then, the Chiefs have won four straight and recorded 30-plus points in three of those victories. Las Vegas is 3-1 since that matchup, and they have scored 30-plus points in two of those games of their own. This game should be another high-scoring affair, and we should see some high scores in DraftKings showdown contests!

Core Build

There isn't much to be said about making a case to play Patrick Mahomes. A few factors worth noting, though. The defending Super Bowl MVP has been dominant over the past two weeks, with 39.64 and 33.88 DraftKings points coming out of the bye week. Mahomes went 22-43 with 340 yards and two touchdowns in this first meeting while adding a rushing touchdown. The Chiefs will come out looking to score early and often after the disappointing loss the first time around.

Travis Kelce leads the high-powered Chiefs offense with a 24.26 percent target share and leads with a 27 percent target share in the red-zone. In the first matchup, Kelce went for 108 yards on eight receptions and scored a touchdown. With double-digit targets in three of his last five and steady production basically game in and game out, Kelce is the pass-catcher I'll look to pair with Mahomes primarily.

Despite Jon Gruden wanting to seemingly hide Carr, I have to believe he'll need to air the ball out in this game. In all fairness, Carr has dealt with a poor weather game (at Cleveland) and a game in which the Raiders were blowing their opponent out (last week hosting Denver), but the former Fresno State quarterback hasn't surpassed 200 passing yards or attempted 30 or more passes in any of his last three games. In the first matchup against these Chiefs, Carr went 22-31 for 347 yards (season-high mark) and three touchdowns with one interception. Carr's price is very "showdown friendly" when considering that the volume has to be there.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain's plays.

Captain Plays

There are two tight ends in this game worth noting, with Darren Waller (DK $10,500) being the other opposite Kelce. Waller has a 28 percent target share, highest on the Raiders while also being fourth among tight ends in air yards, first in red-zone targets, and second in receptions. Carr will look to Waller heavily in this game where points will be aplenty. The aforementioned Travis Kelce is a prime captain option for KC, outside of Mahomes, of course. With the volume he should see, it's a no brainer to look his way from the Chiefs' side.

FLEX Plays

WR Henry Ruggs, LV (DK $5,000)

Ruggs will be a notable player in this game, considering that the Raiders will have to air the ball out. Ruggs had a productive effort in these teams' last matchup with 118 yards and a touchdown despite just two receptions. When Carr needs to take some deep shots, Ruggs is the guy in that department.

RB Josh Jacobs, LV (DK $9,600)

The Raiders will want to get Jacobs involved early as they did in the first matchup between them. That gameplan resulted in 77 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. With three touchdowns in his last two games and eight on the season, Jacobs has a nose for the end zone and can be an underrated factor in the passing game.

RB Le'Veon Bell, KC (DK $1,400)

Bell has been extremely underwhelming thus far as a Chief with no more than nine touches and 39 yards in any of his three games to this point. At this point, Bell is nothing more than a wild card, but at his basement level salary, he's a risk that I'm willing to have exposure to in a number of my lineups.

Other FLEX Plays

WR Tyreek Hill, KC (DK $11,000)

Kickers: Harrison Butker, KC (DK $4,000), Daniel Carlson, LV (DK $3,800)

WR Demarcus Robinson, KC (DK $4,400)

