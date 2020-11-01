SI.com
Week 8 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Cowboys vs Eagles Showdown Slate

robgeriak

This is a contest that before the season started was expected to be a marquee matchup for Week 8. Fast forward to Sunday, November 1st, and this is a matchup that some people were begging to be flexed out of primetime. Nonetheless, we have an NFC East rivalry game with the Cowboys, who are full of injuries and seemingly lack the motivation to visit the Eagles, who are trending up and getting more healthy as the weeks go on. This looks to be their division to lose, and this game will be a huge factor. DraftKings has plenty of showdown contests heading into Sunday night!

The Eagles go as Carson Wentz goes, and of late, he's been going great. Wentz has topped 30 DraftKings points in each of his last two games, and one of those matchups came against the Baltimore Ravens, one of the tougher defenses against quarterbacks to this point. The Eagles have had to throw the ball, leading to Wentz averaging the third-most pass attempts per game. Furthermore, the former North Dakota State product has the second-most deep ball attempts and sixth-most red-zone pass attempts of any quarterback to this point. Some factors suggesting that Wentz is turning a corner this season include his air yard total, which ranks second in the league, and his 8.8 air yards per attempt, which rank fifth. The Cowboys allow over 34 points per game and have been very friendly to quarterbacks like Wentz, who also has rushing upside with five rushing touchdowns on the season.

