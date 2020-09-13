After a full day of football, the Cowboys and Rams share the marquee for Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. There's a lot to cover in this matchup, including Mike McCarthy taking over for Jason Garrett as the Cowboys' head coach and the Rams looking to bounce-back after a lackluster campaign in 2019. Dallas is a popular Super Bowl contender while the Rams look to get back to the big game as they did two years ago. There should be plenty of fireworks in this game from Dallas' side with Dak Prescott leading an impressive stable of receivers including rookie CeeDee Lamb and bell-cow running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Rams will look to get their high-powered offense from two years ago, clicking again and some new-look personnel. Below I'll go through a core, some FLEX plays, and captain options to consider for this contest on DraftKings.

The Cowboys' offense runs through Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot; there's no doubt about that. While those two are clear cut options, we lack clarity in the Rams' backfield as Sean McVay has said that he will go with a running back by committee look. Among those involved are Cam Akers, the rookie out of Florida State, Malcolm Brown, who saw some time last season, and Darrell Henderson Jr., who was used in a limited role. With the backfield unclear, I'm going to look to the receiving core and drop Robert Woods in at $7,800, which for a receiver who caught 90 passes for over 1,100 yards last season, is quite affordable. Greg Zuerlein, who kicked for eight years with the Rams, now finds himself suiting up for the Cowboys this season. Last year was a down season for the man they call "Greg the Leg," but perhaps a change of scenery could help Zuerlein, who, even with all of his struggles last season, knocked in five field goals of 50 yards or more.