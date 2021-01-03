Week 17 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football Showdown Slate - Football Team vs. Eagles

In a game that means everything for the Football Team, this game is simply being used to play spoiler for the Eagles. If Washington wins this game, they win the NFC East, and with the Eagles already ruling nine players OUT, including some key offensive pieces like Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert, it seems as if they are simply willing to play out the string. Washington's strength has been their defense and ability to control the football on offense with Alex Smith managing the game exceptionally well in a comeback season for the ages. While the Eagles may have their quarterback for the future in Jalen Hurts (I'm not sold), I would expect this to be a difficult spot for him to flourish against this aggressive Washington front. However, as we've seen with many of these mobile quarterbacks, they can have early success with their legs before teams can see them on tape for an extended period. With all of that being said, this will be a smash-mouth affair for the NFC East and the final Sunday Night Football game of the season, and the last opportunity for showdown contests on DraftKings until the playoffs.

Core Build

QB Jalen Hurts, PHI (DK $11,400)

RB Antonio Gibson, WSH (DK $9,000)

TE Logan Thomas (DK $7,800)

The Eagles may have who they think is their future quarterback in Jalen Hurts as the season wraps up. We'll see about that but Hurts burst onto the scene with his ability to move out of the pocket and make plays with his legs. In what was perceived as a cake matchup last week against the Cowboys turned out to be anything but with two interceptions against just one passing touchdown. With that being said, Hurts still finished with 342 passing yards and added 69 rushing yards. The Football Team defense is substantially better than that of the Cowboys, but Hurts will still be a factor with his legs and improvision when the pass rush does flush him out.

In three of their last four games, the Eagles have allowed 14 or more DraftKings points to the tight end position. Thomas, who saw eight targets, hauled in four receptions for 37 receptions and a touchdown Week 1 against the Eagles, has seen 12, 15, 7, and 9 targets in his last four games. With Smith, Thomas and the short passing game is a focal point, and Thomas is on the field for 97 percent of the snaps, most among tight ends, and participates in routes 95 percent of the time, so clearly, he's not on the field to block. Look for him to be relied upon heavily for Smith as usual at a friendly salary.

Last week Antonio Gibson returned from injury and was eased in with 10 carries for 61 yards. The rookie running back is questionable but expected to play in this must-win game, and the Eagles have some key defensive players sitting out for the season finale. The Eagles allow 127 rushing yards per game, and the fact that Gibson returned last week leads me to believe that he'll be good to go.

*Note: If Gibson is unable to play, the clear pivot in the core is J.D. McKissic (DK $8,800), who's been a standout receiving back and is a FLEX option if Gibson is active.

Captain Plays

WR Terry McLaurin, WSH (DK $15,000)

McLaurin is another impact offensive player that comes in banged up for the Football Team but is expected to play. McLaurin sat out last week, so hopefully, that proves beneficial when it comes to his ability this week. The former Ohio State Buckeye has had a great season with 80 receptions for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns. He's easily the most targeted receiver and shouldn't be hindered by an Eagles secondary that has allowed four receivers to eclipse 100 receiving yards over their last four games (Deandre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup).

TE Zach Ertz, PHI (DK $6,900)

Perhaps no Eagle playing in Week 17 is more motivated than tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz is heading into the last year of his contract after failing to land an offseason extension. Ertz is all but gone, more likely than not to be traded, but he may be released as well. Regardless of how Ertz will be playing for someone else next season, this could be an audition, if you will, that he's still able to perform at a high level. Once one of the more dynamic tight ends in the league, Ertz has become nothing but ordinary. The veteran will look to produce against Washington and end a season in which he's eclipsed 70 receiving yards just once while scoring just one touchdown. Hurts has targeted tight end Dallas Goedert 17 times over the last three games and Goedert, of course, is out this week.

FLEX Plays