Week 4 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Falcons vs Packers Showdown Slate

There's a shootout brewing between the Falcons and Packers on Monday night as the total in this game is one of the highest of the week. The Falcons have allowed at least 30 points in every game this season and the Packers have scored at least 30 in every game including 40+ in two of those three contests. While the Falcons may have trouble stopping points going up on the board they certainly don't have any trouble putting points up. This is gonna be a fun one!

Rodgers comes into this soft matchup with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions to this point. The Falcons are allowing 338 passing yards per game which is second-most in the league and 36 points per game which is the most in the NFL. Ryan has also been airing the ball out, in most cases playing catch-up through the first three weeks. Ryan has plenty of weapons at his disposal and they could all be featured. Aaron Jones has become a force in the receiving game while being one of the better, yet underrated running backs in the league. With at least 18 touches in every game this season, it's clear that Jones is the bell cow back.