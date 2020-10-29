SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Golf+MMA+NASCAR+All-Sports
Search

Week 8 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Falcons vs Panthers Showdown Slate

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

robgeriak

Thursday night features an NFC South rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Carolina Panthers, a matchup that the Falcons have dominated winning five of these teams' last six contests with each other. Atlanta is a mess with a 1-6 record while the Panthers are scuffling of late losing each of their last two games, and giving them a 3-4 record. There should be some points scored in this matchup with both defenses having glaring holes and both offenses possessing serious offensive talent. This should be a fun one to get involved on DraftKings' showdown slate.

Davis is very inexpensive considering the matchup, as well as the production we've seen from him in the absence of Christian McCaffrey (who's expected to be out once again). Atlanta is allowing nearly eight receptions per game to running backs and Davis is second in receptions and second in receiving yards among running backs. Davis has had back-to-back poor efforts against two tough run defenses in the Saints and Bears but look for him to get back into form in potentially his last week as a starting running back.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 8 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 8.

robgeriak

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva - MMA Betting & DFS

https://www.si.com/fantasy/pro/mma/ufc-fight-night-uriah-hall-anderson-silva-mma-dfs

Matt De Lima

UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva headlines this UFC Fight Night main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

NFL DFS Week 8: Wide Receivers Report - Tee or Rashard Higgins?

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 8 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Thursday Night Football - Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Preview

https://www.si.com/gambling/2020/10/29/falcons-panthers-betting-breakdown-ats

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 8: Running Backs Report - Myles Gaskin Will Flourish as Tua's Safety Valve

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 8 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

2020 Bermuda Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

The SI Gambling team of golf experts break down their top wagers for this week’s Bermuda Championship from Royal Port Golf Course in Bermuda.

Alex White and Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Week 8: Quarterbacks Report - Baker Mayfield Retains Value Without OBJ

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 8 quarterbacks to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

2020 PGA Bermuda Championship - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler, Alex White, and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Ben Heisler

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff