Week 8 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Falcons vs Panthers Showdown Slate

Thursday night features an NFC South rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Carolina Panthers, a matchup that the Falcons have dominated winning five of these teams' last six contests with each other. Atlanta is a mess with a 1-6 record while the Panthers are scuffling of late losing each of their last two games, and giving them a 3-4 record. There should be some points scored in this matchup with both defenses having glaring holes and both offenses possessing serious offensive talent. This should be a fun one to get involved on DraftKings' showdown slate.

Davis is very inexpensive considering the matchup, as well as the production we've seen from him in the absence of Christian McCaffrey (who's expected to be out once again). Atlanta is allowing nearly eight receptions per game to running backs and Davis is second in receptions and second in receiving yards among running backs. Davis has had back-to-back poor efforts against two tough run defenses in the Saints and Bears but look for him to get back into form in potentially his last week as a starting running back.