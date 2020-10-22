Week 7 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Giants vs Eagles Showdown Slate

In a game of two NFC East rivals, this is a game that could be ugly. The Giants and Eagles are a combine 2-9-1 this season and coincidentally both are near the bottom in points per game. Needless to say, this could be an ugly matchup but, it's football and there is still a DraftKings showdown slate to partake in!

Eagles fans are more than likely running out of patience with this team, especially with Carson Wentz who, let's face it, has been a disappointment when looking at his full body of work. However, there is reason to believe that improvement is coming.