Week 9 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Packers vs 49ers Showdown Slate

The Packers are coming off a tough loss at home to the Vikings in Week 8 and will look to avenge that shortcoming against the 49ers. Injuries have dismantled San Francisco, and they have once again taken a hit in that department. Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle will be out for an extended period after both suffered injuries in their Week 8 loss to Seattle. This game may be a bit one-sided when all is said and done, but either way, there are still some great DraftKings showdown contests to partake in!

This is a game that's going to be run for the Packers by Aaron Rodgers more than usual. The Packers backfield is going to be without Aaron Jones (calf), Jamaal Williams (COVID list), and A.J. Dillon (COVID list). With Green Bay's only backfield options Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, Rodgers could throw the ball close to 50 times, no matter what the score might be. Over his last two games, Rodgers has seven passing touchdowns, and Davante Adams continues to be the target hog of this offense.