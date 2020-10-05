Week 4 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Patriots vs Chiefs Showdown Slate

Well, the pandemic has thrown the NFL a wrinkle once again and this time it pushed a game back a day. This contest was scheduled to be played at 4:25 on Sunday but instead, we are given another Monday night doubleheader. Cam Newton who was the first member of either team and the only Patriot to test positive for COVID-19 will not be in action here but instead, we'll see veteran Brian Hoyer in his spot. The Chiefs come off of a big-time offensive output against the Ravens a week ago in what was a very telling showing against a very strong defense. I feel that this game will be one-sided but I will not be surprised if Bill Belichick has a plan and finds a way to keep this game close.

I know it's to read one of my showdown articles and see a core not include both quarterbacks, much less include a kicker. There's a lot to be said about this Chiefs offense and locking in Patrick Mahomes goes without saying. However, looking at the Chiefs' weapons, there are playmakers all over the field week in and week out. I'm looking at Sammy Watkins here knowing that there's a chance that he sees some Stephon Gilmore, however, Watkins is just $5,800 which is quite a discrepancy from some of the other Chiefs regular offensive playmakers. Watkins has seen eight-plus targets in two of his three games this season and plays the steady possession role for KC. Harrison Butker had a week to forget last week missing an extra point and a field goal. One of the better kickers on one of the most, if not most powerful offenses in the league should see his chances to put the ball through the uprights.