Week 9 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Patriots vs. Jets Showdown Slate

There have been some ugly primetime games in the NFL this year, but this one could top them all. The lowly Jets at 0-8 host the underwhelming 2-5 Patriots in what will be an interesting AFC East matchup. The Jets will be without Sam Darnold, who has been inconsistent since being drafted when it comes to performance and health. Cam Newton still has a lot to prove to the Patriot faithful and, more importantly, Bill Belichick. This should be interesting, and building showdown lineups on DraftKings should be an intriguing endeavor!

The Pats and their fans were on cloud nine after the first two weeks over Cam Newton. Fast forward to this week, and the honeymoon looks to be coming to a halt quickly. After dealing with COVID, a 20-DK point effort against the Broncos, and a poor effort against the 49ers, Newton bounced back last week against the Bills, notably doing work on the ground. Cam's groundwork has been more of a foundation for him this year than in recent years as he has six rushing touchdowns and 298 yards rushing. Throwing the ball has been an issue for Cam with the lack of weapons he has not helping the cause. With just two touchdowns and seven interceptions, Newton is in a get-right spot against the Jets, who have allowed 20 or more DraftKings to quarterbacks in four of their last five games and 282 pass yards per game on the season, which is third-most in the NFL.