Week 10 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Ravens vs Patriots Showdown Slate

This should be a smash-mouth, grind-it-out type of game with two former MVP's matching up in New England on Sunday night. Both defenses have been strong this season, with both ranking in the top 11 in total yards allowed per game and in the top 12 in points allowed, with Baltimore allowing just 17.8 points per game, best in the league. Baltimore has been perfect on the road while New England is just 2-2 at home. While the defenses could stand tall and limit the total amount of points scored, both teams do have some big-play ability with some big playmakers. Everything needed to build showdown lineups on DraftKings can be found below!

Core Build

Cam Newton had his best game in a while last week against the Jets, especially throwing the ball, but this will be a tougher task against the strong Baltimore defense. Cam's rushing ability and his reasonable salary relative to his upside is very affordable. If the script goes as I expect, Cam will have to throw, and one of his favorite targets in recent weeks is discounted nicely.

Damiere Byrd might not be a productive as Jakobi Meyers, who I also like, but he is a heck of a lot cheaper. Byrd's snap count is way up there, and he's seen 13 targets over the last two weeks. Byrd offers the salary relief we'll need, and he's a pass-catcher to pair with Cam, who should throw the ball upwards of 35 times again.

The MVP from last season, Lamar Jackson, has not been the same guy this season as it seems that some defenses have figured out a way to neutralize him. I would expect the Patriots to force Jackson to throw the ball as much as possible, especially outside of the numbers. A few factors jump out as he's 10th in the league in air yards, has the sixth-best completion percentage in the red zone, and has the eighth-best play-action completion percentage. The saving grace for Jackson to this point is his rushing ability. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing attempts, second in red zone carries, and second in total rushing yards.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain's plays.

Captain Plays

With the value available and the propensity of both quarterbacks to generate fantasy points both through the air and on the ground, I can't think of any captain plays that I would want on Sunday night besides Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson. I'll have more exposure to Cam in the captain's spot than Jackson due to the substantial price discrepancy between the two.

FLEX Plays

TE Mark Andrews, BAL (DK $7,600)

With Lamar Jackson being inconsistent throwing the ball this season, that has affected Andrews, who had a massive year. The matchup here might be tough, but Andrews is still fifth in air yards among tight ends, has seen 10 red-zone targets, also fifth, and has a 21.2 percent target share. While volatile for sure, Andrews is still one of Jackson's favorite targets in any situation.

WR Jakobi Meyers, NE (DK $9,600)

With N'Keal Harry looking like he's coming back and the tough matchup, Meyers could see a bit of a drop-off this week compared to what he's been accustomed to of late. Meyers has been one of Cam's favorite targets over the past three weeks with 6, 10, and 14 targets resulting in 4, 6, and 12 receptions over that span.

RB James White, NE (DK $6,200)

While Pats running backs might have some trouble running in between the tackles, White could find himself catching some passes out of the backfield. If the Ravens' pass rush can get to Newton, White could find himself busy through the air.

Other FLEX plays

WR Devin Duvernay, BAL ($200)

RB Gus Edwards, BAL (DK $2,400)

RB Rex Burkhead, NE (DK $6,800)

WR Marquise Brown, BAL (DK $10,000)

