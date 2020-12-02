Week 12 NFL DFS: Wednesday Afternoon Football - Ravens vs. Steelers Showdown Slate

In an unusual twist, we have a Wednesday night football game that, as of now, is still good to go between the Ravens and the Steelers. We've been tracking this game since it's originally scheduled date which was Thanksgiving and finally it seems like the Ravens will get some of their key players back in time for this divisional tilt but will be without Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and Willie Snead. The player of note that will be out for the Steelers is James Conner. The 6-4 Ravens visit the 10-0 Steelers where the weather can turn out to be a factor. DraftKings has some great showdown contests in the lobby and I'll sort all of the plays to consider below.

Core Build

QB Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (DK $11,400)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (DK $9,600)

QB Robert Griffin III, BAL (DK $8,400)

First things first, I'm not expecting a ton out of RGIII in this tough matchup. The fact that he's priced down at just $8,400 helps ease the idea of rostering him along with the idea that he could compile some points in garbage time. The Ravens are getting the short end of the stick here being without Jackson in a big division game but this is the hand Baltimore has been dealt. There could be some light at the end of the tunnel, though as the Steelers have the tendency to play down to their opponent more often than not. Pittsburgh let Jacksonville hang around for most of the game last week and also had to scratch and claw their way past a beaten and battered Dallas Cowboy team on November 8th. If this game is closer than the 10-point spread suggests, Griffin will obviously have to be involved.

With James Conner out, I expect this to be a high-volume passing game for Roethlisberger when you consider that with Conner active over the last three games in favorable matchups the running game has been a non-factor. Ben has nine touchdown passes over his last three games while eclipsing 300 yards in two of those contests. In a close game against Baltimore in Week 8, Roethlisberger has just 182 passing yards but did toss two touchdowns on 32 attempts, his second-fewest attempts in any game all season. Roethlisberger has surpassed 42 attempts in three of his last four games and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go over that number here with the lackluster players available in the backfield.

Roethlisberger has targeted JuJu Smith-Schuster 5, 13, 7, 8, and 14 times over his last five games resulting in 4, 9, 6, 7, and 9 receptions recording 67 or more yards receiving four times totaling two touchdowns. In a stout matchup against Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens in Week 8 JuJu held his own with seven catches for 67. With a 20 percent target share and at just $9,600 in the slot (Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are $10,800 and $10,400 respectively on the outside), JuJu is going to be the first receiver I look to pair Roethlisberger with.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain plays.

Captain Plays

RB J.K. Dobbins, BAL (DK $10,800)

Dobbins will be back for this game and it's a welcomed site as the Ravens are finally giving the second-round pick some touches out of the backfield. The Ohio State-product has 17 touches last week and is Week 8 against these Steelers had 15 carries for 113 yards. I'm not worried about Mark Ingram being a major factor and even though Gus Edwards will see a role, the backfield will not have to share the load with Lamar Jackson who leads all quarterbacks in rushing attempts. RGIII does not have that ability these days.

TE Eric Ebron, PIT (DK $9,900)

In the high-volume passing offense of the Steelers the forgotten man often has been Ebron who has five or more targets in each of his last five games with three touchdowns over that span including one against the Ravens in Week 8. If the corners of Baltimore hold well against the big three receivers, which is possible as Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, and Jimmy Smith are good, Ebron could see some extra looks over the middle, especially in the red-zone and in that captain's spot under $10,000 there's some potential value and upside.

FLEX Plays

WR Marquise Brown, BAL (DK $5,800)

Hollywood has not been the same guy this year as he was last year and with 14 yards receiving over his last two games, things look pretty bleak. With that said, he does have the big-play ability and the Steeler corners are susceptible to the big play. There is no Mark Andrews or Willie Snead for the Ravens opening up some target as well. Rostering Brown is nothing more than a boom or bust play. Be prepared for the zero but the upside of 80 yards and a touchdown on two of three total catches are there at a bargain.

WR Chase Claypool, PIT (DK $10,400)

Claypool is second on the Steelers in red-zone targets and with his 6'4" frame, it makes sense that he's been successful down there with a team-high four red-zone touchdowns. Claypool was able to haul in five catches for 42 and a touchdown against Baltimore in Week 8 matched up primarily with Jimmy Smith.

Other FLEX Plays