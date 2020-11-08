Week 9 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Saints vs Buccaneers Showdown Slate

In a game with two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Drew Brees against Tom Brady, we also get a game featuring two teams hopeful of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. Tampa welcomes Antonio Brown, who is playing for the first time in nearly a year and a half. The Saints hope to be getting Michael Thomas back, he who's missed virtually all season with a high-ankle sprain and, most recently, a hamstring injury. There are plenty of storylines to follow in this matchup and plenty of showdown contests to partake in on DraftKings.

Tom Brady is playing as well or even better than he has in a few years, and things are only getting better as he gets acclimated with his Bucs teammates. Brady is fourth in the league in passing yards, third in air yards, and second in completed air yards. Volume has also been an asset as it pertains to Brady as he's seventh in the league in pass attempts per game and has eclipsed 40 attempts in four of his last five outings. The Saints allow 239 pass yards per game and nearly three passing touchdowns per contest over their past three.