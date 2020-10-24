Week 7 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Seahawks vs Cardinals Showdown Slate

The NFC West is one of the more exciting divisions in football. Featuring the Arizona Cardinals and their exciting young quarterback Kyler Murray, and the Seahawks with veteran Russell Wilson who's been the most prolific offensive player to this point. In a game that was shifted out of the late afternoon time slot to primetime, we should see a lot of points in one of the highest total games of the week. The scores should be high in Sunday night's DraftKings Showdown slate.

Starting with the quarterbacks will be imperative as both are dual-threat options with Murray being the stronger running the ball. The Cardinals signal-caller leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns and has eclipsed 60 yards rushing on four separate occasions. Where Murray needs to improve is throwing the ball and this is a good matchup for him to take a step forward in that department as Seattle has allowed the most passing yards per game over the past four weeks at 340.3. With how poor the Seahawks pass defense has been, they have been strong against running backs. This is a game that should be competitive with scoring back and forth so Kyler has a rock-solid floor with immense upside.