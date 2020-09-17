SI.com
Week 2 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Bengals vs Browns Showdown Slate

robgeriak

As we dive into Week 2 of the NFL season, the Bengals and Browns matchup in what is sure to be an interesting and entertaining game for various reasons. We have two teams that are polarizing for a couple of reasons. First, the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow to spearhead their rebuild. Second, the Browns selected Baker Mayfield, and the rebuild seems to be stalling. With all of that being said, here are my thoughts on this matchup tonight for DraftKings Showdown slate.

The flashy Mayfield can look every bit of a successful quarterback at times while also looking completely lost and overwhelmed at others. Against Cincinnati last year, Mayfield struggled in two games, accumulating three touchdowns and five turnovers. Mayfield was also sacked seven times in the two matchups. I would expect a better effort from the expected franchise leader, especially considering how the season started for the Browns getting embarrassed by their division rival Ravens. 

