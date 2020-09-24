SI.com
Week 3 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Dolphins vs Jaguars Showdown Slate

robgeriak

While this game might not have the "curb appeal" that the other primetime games have this week, there is still a lot to digest between the Dolphins and Jaguars on Thursday night. Without further ado, here are my thoughts on tonight's DraftKings Showdown slate.

Minshew is starting off where he left off last season bursting on the scene and making an impression as a late-round draft pick for the Jaguars. In each of his first two games, Minshew has tossed three touchdowns in each contest and he walks into a matchup against a Dolphins team that just allowed Josh Allen to throw for 417 yards and four touchdowns last week. The Jags QB has been working through his progressions well and not forcing the issues as he's spread the ball around completing at least five passes to six different players thus far. He's a terrific play on DraftKings tonight.

