Week 3 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Packers vs Saints Showdown Slate

Sunday Night gives us a critical early-season NFC matchup with the 2-0 Green Bay Packers traveling to New Orleans to take on the 1-1 Saints. Green Bay has been on cruise control early on offensively scoring 40-plus in each of their first two weeks while the Saints have looked inconsistent to start, most notably in Week 2 basically no-showing in Las Vegas against the Raiders. There are some storylines to follow here including two of the best receivers in the game likely missing in action with Michael Thomas and DaVante Adams nursing injuries. I'm excited to see how this game is going to play out and there are plenty of ways for everyone to share that excitement over at DraftKings.

Rodgers and the passing game have been rock-solid thus far with six touchdown passes over the first two games. Last week against the Lions Rodgers was able to shut down the passing game somewhat prematurely as Green Bay was thoroughly in control of their game against the Lions. I expect this contest to be more competitive with New Orleans and expect Rodgers to have to throw the ball closer to 40 or so times as he did in Week 1 (44) in a game that was closer on the scoreboard. Allen Lazard, not Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the receiver I prefer to pair Rodgers up with this week for a couple of reasons. First, he's less expensive than MVS ($6,200 vs $6,800) and he's the type of receiver that could give New Orleans trouble in an overall pretty even matchup. While MVS is more of a speed threat than Lazard, the Saints have shown that they are tough to beat over the top. Therefore, Lazard, the bigger, stronger receiver working the short to intermediate routes could pose a bigger problem for them, especially if he's matchup up with the much smaller Janoris Jenkins in coverage. Alvin Kamara is the man in this offense, undoubtedly now with Michael Thomas absent. That was most evident in Week 2 as AK looked like the best player on the field and the only Saint really that showed up. Kamara was on the field for 41 of the Saints' 57 snaps and touched the ball more than half of the time (13 carries, nine receptions) for a total of 174 yards. Kamara is the must-play for me on DraftKings on Sunday Night.