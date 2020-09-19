Week 2 NFL DFS: Sunday Night Football - Patriots vs. Seahawks Showdown Slate

The Patriots and Seahawks rematch from Super Bowl XLIX takes the Sunday Night Football stage. Both teams were victorious Week 1 with their quarterbacks stealing the show. It was business as usual for Russell Wilson, but Cam Newton made his debut last week, and he was more active with his legs than we've seen in a while. I'm excited about this game and to play this DraftKings showdown slate!

Starting with the two quarterbacks, this is a spot where in my mind, you have to roster both QBs considering that they are both dual-threat options. Newton made quite the healthy impression last week, running for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins, a division rival who always seems to play the Patriots tough.