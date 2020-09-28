Week 3 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Chiefs vs Ravens Showdown Slate

This game could go down as the most exciting of the season with reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes facing off with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Both teams are off to a 2-0 start and have high expectations just as they did last season. There should be no shortage of points in this game, and we'll want as many of the playmakers as we can get, but can we get respectable lineups together with both Mahomes and Jackson featured? Let's see!

Mahomes and Jackson are no-brainers here, and you don't need me to explain that to you. Both are dual-threat playmakers, but Jackson is on another level as far as being a weapon with his legs. With that, I like the idea of pairing up Mahomes with CEH simply for the likelihood of accumulating all of the passing yards (Mahomes) and rushing yards that the Chiefs have to offer. Based on how much of an impression that CEH is made, I feel that he's severely underpriced at $7,800 as a threat in the passing game as well. Starting with a trio of Mahomes, Jackson, and Edwards-Helaire makes for a solid core on DraftKings, but who can we play around those guys.