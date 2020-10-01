Week 4 NFL DFS: Thursday Night Football - Broncos vs Jets Showdown Slate

We're heading into Week 4 and at the top of the list of things you hate to see is a primetime game featuring the New York Jets. The pathetic Jets host the injury riddles Denver Broncos in what is sure to be an episode of mediocrity on a professional football field. Nevertheless, there are some intriguing plays to consider for Thursday night's showdown slate.

While the Jets offense has been putrid, to say the least, there is some bit of hope that they can move the ball and put up some points against this Broncos defense that has allowed seven touchdown passes while corralling just one interception through the first three weeks. Sam Darnold has been a disaster thus far, and that's putting it lightly. In his defense, he has not had much to work with as far as offensive weapons go. Le'Veon Bell has been out since being injured in Week 1, and Jamison Crowder, who had a monster effort in Week 1, has missed the two games since. Speaking of Crowder, he's expected to make his return in Week 4 against a Broncos secondary that has been exploited over the first three weeks.