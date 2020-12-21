Week 15 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football Showdown Slate - Steelers vs. Bengals

There could be better games to put on Monday Night Football, but this is the hand we're dealt. The Steelers (11-2) face the Bengals (2-10-1) and riddled with injuries. On paper, this is a one-sided affair, but we've seen the Steelers struggle with some inferior opponents. With the DraftKings showdown slate contests keeping most intrigued, this game could be closer than many people think.

Core Build

QB Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (DK $11,800)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (DK $10,000)

WR Tee Higgins, CIN (DK $6,800)

The Steelers seem to have abandoned the run game due to the shortcoming of their offensive line as far as run blocking goes. With that being the case, Pittsburgh has leaned on the arm of Ben Roethlisberger to get them to 12 wins. Last week against the Bills was the first game that he has failed to record 40 pass attempts since Week 8. Roethlisberger has thrown four touchdown passes in one game this season, and that came against the Bengals back in Week 10 (27-46, 333 yards, four touchdowns) in a one-sided 36-10 win. No matter the score or game flow, Ben has been asked to put the ball in the air repeatedly, and that will be the case tonight.

All three top receivers for the Steelers (Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster) were productive in the first matchup between them. However, since that game, JuJu has been the one guy to rely on. Johnson has had trouble catching the football; in fact, he was even benched for a time due to his drops, and Claypool has been very up-and-down since bursting onto the scene early this season. JuJu has three touchdowns in his last five games and six or more receptions in four of his last five. Ben trusts him, he's sure-handed, and he sees a 26 percent target share in the red-zone. Even in a tough matchup, JuJu is the receiver I trust the most from the Steelers on Monday night.

One bright spot for the Bengals this season has been the emergence of rookie receiver Tee Higgins, a former standout at Clemson. Joe Burrow's absence has obviously hampered Higgins, but he still has some big-play ability and is priced favorably at $6,800. Higgins has seen seven and eight targets in his last two games, and he should see plenty of work in this game, with the Bengals likely playing catch-up.

NOTE: All three are worth considering as Captain options.

Captain Plays

Diontae Johnson, PIT (DK $15,300)

It's hard to lean on anyone from the Bengals' side in the captain's spot for obvious reasons. Outside of maybe a Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd, I'm not going to be invested in this team at all. From the Steelers side, outside of Roethlisberger, it would make sense to look at one of the pass catchers in this spot. If Johnson can get out of his own head and catch the football, this could be a monster effort from him.

FLEX Plays

TE Eric Ebron, PIT (DK $6,400)

WR Chase Claypool, PIT (DK $8,600)

WR Diontae Johnson, PIT ($10,200)

WR Tyler Boyd, CIN (DK $8,400)

RB Jaylen Samuels, PIT (DK $800)

