The excitement of the NFL season is upon us with a game that should bring plenty of points and entertainment as we head into the opening week of the season. These two teams faced off twice last season, and both games, as you would expect, had a ton of points scored, combining for 73 points in the first matchup and 82 points in their playoff matchup. Below I'll go through a core, some FLEX plays, and captain options to consider for tonight's contests on DraftKings.

Typically in a showdown, I like to lock in both quarterbacks (I'm not breaking any news here) as FLEX plays. I also like to look at at least one of the kickers at a FLEX spot as they offer some nice salary relief and, depending on the kicker/team, could have a big impact on the scoreboard. In this spot, I like the idea of locking in Harrison Butker. He kicks for one of the best offenses in the league and led the NFL in field goals made last season, including going 16 for 19 in attempts over 40 yards.