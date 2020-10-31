NFL Daily Fantasy Breakdown for Week 8: The Ambush

Welcome to Week 8 - The NFL Ambush, a full guide into this weekend's NFL DFS Main Slate of action to help you become a better player and find some success. This is a wonderful slate of games this weekend. We do not have one game like the Seattle-Arizona game based on first glance, and with some cooler weather and wind coming into play, I suspect we see just a nice quiet afternoon of football.

Last weekend, we knew it would be high scoring as soon as a few value spots in great situations popped up at running back. Usually value RBs who are on good teams will produce more than any other value spot in football DFS and with that and the full slate including the SNF game we saw extremely high scores because folks got the ceiling game from Davante Adams and Tyler Lockett at fairly strong ownership. Do not be afraid of that happening this weekend and if we have another solid week of picks we should see others fail with bad traps.