Week 16 NFL DFS: Christmas Day Showdown Slate - Vikings vs. Saints

These two teams have had some good battles over the years. Who can forget the Stefon Diggs play from a few years back in the playoffs?

With that being said, these are two teams who are seemingly heading in different directions right now. The Saints have Super Bowl aspirations and the Vikings are 6-8 on the season, 2-3 in their last five. It's Christmas, we have a Friday afternoon game, and some good showdown contests on DraftKings to be a part of.

DraftKings Showdown Core Build

QB Drew Brees, NO (DK $10,200)

RB Alvin Kamara, NO (DK $11,400)

QB Kirk Cousins, MIN (DK $9,600)

Brees returned last week and was rusty, starting out 0-6 passing for the first time in his career. By the time the game was over with Kansas City, Brees finished with 234 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with one interception. The volume was there for Brees and I would expect more of the same this week against a weak Minnesota pass defense.

Brees' top pass target will be Kamara, especially with Michael Thomas out for the remainder of the regular season. Kamara has 17 touches last week (six receptions) and the volume will be there for him again in this spot.

Assuming that the Saints' offense is productive against this Vikings defense, Kirk Cousins will have to air the ball out. He's been able to do so successfully of late with at least 270 passing yards in four of his last five games with 300 yards or more in three of those five. Cousins has produced these numbers with Dalvin Cook still getting 32, 22, 38, 24, and 29 touches in his last five contests. Cousins has two accomplished receivers, a young talented tight end, and Cook to lean on in the passing game.

NOTE: All three are worth considering as Captain options.

Captain Play

RB Dalvin Cook, MIN (DK $18,000)

As mentioned above, Cook has been getting a ton of volume regardless of the game script for the Vikings. Cook has been strong in the passing game and is second in the league in carries despite missing a game. With at least 22 carries in nine games this season, the promise of volume, regardless of the efficiency is worth Cook being considered as a captain option, despite the high salary.

FLEX Plays

WR Adam Thielen, MIN (DK $8,600)

Inexplicably, Thielen is just $8,600 on this slate which, for the life of me, I cannot understand. Regardless of who covers him, Thielen is a monster in the red-zone seeing 40 percent of the target share down there and hauling in 15 receptions on 18 targets. The veteran out of Minnesota State has 12 red-zone touchdowns this season and six in his last six games.

RB Latavius Murray, NO (DK $4,800)

Murray had just six touches last week in a game that the Saints were playing catch-up and still found his way into the end-zone. With Kamara being heavily involved in the receiving game, it won't be a surprise to see both on the field together with Murray handling more carries than last week. Murray has had eight games this season with double-digit carries and I wouldn't be surprised to see that happen in this spot.

WR Marquez Callaway, NO (DK $200)

Callaway is expected to return off of IR and the timing could not be better for the Saints. New Orleans needs him with Tre'Quan Smith (DK $9,600) being banged up in the Chiefs game and now landing on IR himself. Callaway has shown the ability to get open in the short passing game earlier this season when other Saints receivers have been out.

I expect Callaway to be an integral part of the passing game and become their number two behind Emmanuel Sanders but because of the other accomplished pass catchers available for the Saints, he should see the majority of his snaps come out of the slot where he's lined up 22 percent of the time this season. He's hauled in 15 of his 19 targets this season and when he's on the field he is not often asked to be a blocker in the short-passing or run game like other receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Juwan Johnson have been. At just $200 there's no risk here but there's a chance for a big reward with upside and the salary relief he offers.

Other FLEX Plays

WR Emmanuel Sanders, NO (DK $8,800)

WR Justin Jefferson, MIN (DK $9,200)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, NO (DK $2,600)

Don't forget, if you're an SI PRO member, be a part of our exclusive Discord chat with the latest DFS and betting information so you never miss a play.

