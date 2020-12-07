Week 13 NFL DFS Monday Night Football Showdown Slate - Washington Football Team vs. Steelers + Bills vs. 49ers

With scheduling changes seemingly the norm of the 2020 season, the NFL has provided viewers with another doubleheader. No one is complaining, of course, because more football means more action. Below each game will be touched upon separately giving insight on who to build lineups around for the two DraftKings showdown slates!

Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

I'm looking at this being a very competitive game between the Football Team and the Steelers. Washington has won two straight and have been competitive in every game since Alex Smith took over. Their defense, mainly their pass rush is very strong and their secondary has been strong because of that. The Steelers have not lost a game but they've let a lot of teams hang around, most recently the Ravens in their last game in that bizarre Wednesday afternoon affair with Baltimore playing without Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, and Mark Ingram. I expect this to be a smash-mouth game that's closer than some may think.

Core Build

Of late, it seems that the Steelers have abandoned the run game with James Conner and Benny Snell regulated to taking somewhat of a backseat. Over the Steelers' last four games, Ben Roethlisberger has attempted 42, 46, 46, and 51 passes while compiling 10 touchdowns and two interceptions over that span. With all of the weapons Ben has at his disposal through the air, I see no reason to believe that this formula doesn't continue with the undefeated Steelers rolling right along.

The comeback story of Alex Smith has been amazing and not only has he stayed healthy, Washington has been competitive. Although Smith generally doesn't offer a ton of upside, at $9,000 he's very reasonably priced for a quarterback on showdown, especially one who should have to throw and has 300 or more yards passing in two of his last four games. Smith has some young playmakers to get the ball to including one of the better young receivers in the NFL.

Terry McLaurin has proven to be one of the more dynamic receivers in the NFL and this is just his second year in the league. McLaurin figures to see plenty of Joe Haden in coverage but McLaurin has proven that he cant beat virtually anyone. Here's what he's done against some top corners this season:

Patrick Peterson: 7 catches, 125 yards, 1 touchdown

James Bradbury: 7 catches, 74 yards

Trevon Diggs: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown

James Bradbury: 7 catches, 115 yards, 1 touchdown

McLaurin has seen a 27 percent target share, is ninth among receivers in the league with 1,043 air yards, and first with 425 yards after the catch.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain plays.

Captain Plays

RB Antonio Gibson, WAS (DK $15,500)

Gibson, who came out of college as a slot receiver has been able to hold his own this season as the bell cow back for Washington. The rookie is 11th in rushing yards on the season and 14 in carries on the campaign. With 17-plus touches in four of his last five games and 100 or more combined yards in three of those contests, Gibson is proving to be effective when getting the ball. Even with J.D. McKissic being the primary pass-catching back, Gibson has offered some production in the passing game with 13 receptions over his last four games.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (DK $12,600)

With the Washington pass rush being a strength we could see a lot of plays with the ball coming out quick for Roethlisberger and that's where Smith-Schuster comes in. JuJu has seen 9, 5, 13, 7, 8, and 14 targets over his last six games and lines up primarily in the slot where he'll see jimmy Moreland who has given up some production this season in the slot.

FLEX Plays

Bills vs. 49ers

The story of two teams going through a different type of 2020 season culminates in this matchup on Monday Night Football. The 49ers have been hampered by injuries and COVID issues and will still be without George Kittle and Jimmy Garropolo which has been a factor of late with San Francisco losing three of their last four games. Buffalo has been exciting with Josh Allen improving day by day and with offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs paying huge dividends. Buffalo has won four of their last five and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Core Build

Allen has been everything the Bills had hoped when they drafted him. He's made great strides as a signal-caller as far as throwing the football and limiting turnovers. Among all quarterbacks, Allen is eighth in air yards (3,117) and 11th in adjusted completion percentage. Part of what separates Allen is the rushing ability he brings to the table. Among quarterbacks, he's fourth in carries and sixth in rushing yards (310). With San Francisco's corners being strong on the outside, Allen might have to rely on his legs even a little bit more than he has this season.

Stefon Diggs is the leading receiver for Buffalo this season but this is a tough matchup for a guy who has shown that top cornerbacks can limit him. With that being said, Cole Beasley is someone that has seen a lot of targets of late and has produced running out of the slot 85 percent of the time. The upside generally isn't huge for Beasley but he's had some high-volume performances that have resulted in some sky-high numbers. At $6,800 matched up against Emmanuel Mosely; definitely, the weaker of the three cornerbacks on San Francisco should have some success.

Deebo Samuel returned last week after missing three games and saw 13 targets for 11 receptions and 133 yards. Samuel is so versatile for the 49ers and they move him all over the formation, I'm confident that he'll avoid Tre'Davious White enough and be productive multiple different ways.

NOTE: All are worth considering as captain plays.

Captain Plays

RB Raheem Mostert, SF (DK $14,400)

Mostert is one of, if not the most prolific threat on the 49ers for a big play because of his incredible speed. He's been hampered by injuries this season but when on the field he's been incredibly productive on the ground and that's what Kyle Shanahan wants to do first and foremost. In a crowded backfield, Mostert is the top man on the totem pole and look for him to be leaned on quite a bit.

QB Josh Allen, BUF (DK $17,700)

On the Bills' side, I see no reason why you wouldn't consider Allen as the captain. At 17,700 Allen is cheaper than most of the other mobile quarterbacks put in this position over the course of the season. With the ability to spread the ball around, make big plays, and run the ball, Allen will be my top captain play.

FLEX Plays