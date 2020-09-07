NFL DFS Week 1: QB Report - Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady Will Put on a Show

(Solid play)

Jackson was the best quarterback in the land in 2019 thanks to his exceptional value in the run game (176/1206/7). He compiled 43 combined touchdowns with almost equal success at home (20 TDs over seven games) and away (23 TDs over eight games). His success in the passing game comes from two players (WR Marquise Brown and WR Mark Andrews). Jackson played well in his games vs. the Browns (28.95 and 33.20 fantasy points) in 2019.