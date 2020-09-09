NFL DFS Week 1: RB Report - We're Not Fading Mark Ingram Yet!

After a tremendous 2020 season (471.20 fantasy points in a PPR league), McCaffrey is projected this year to score almost 30.0 points per game. Last year the Panthers had him on the field for 1,056 of a possible 1,130 plays (93.5 percent), which led to a floor of 21.70 fantasy points in 14 of his 16 contests. McCaffrey scored over 30 fantasy points in half his games, with his best output in Week 1 (42.9) and Week 5 (47.7). The Raiders were league average defending running backs (24.96 FPPG), but no team scored over 40 fantasy points. His salary is extremely high, which requires well over 30 fantasy points to pay off. I love his floor, but I need to find value somewhere to offset his price point. The first piece of the puzzle starts here.

Cook helped many fantasy teams to the playoffs after an electric start over the first ten weeks (1,315 combined yards with ten TDs and 40 catches or 25.55 fantasy points per game in DraftKings scoring). He never scored over four times his opening salary at DraftKings in 2019. His best value came in Week 10 (31.30 fantasy points). Over his only game against the Packers, Cook gained 191 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches. Green Bay ranked 22nd in 2019, defending the running back position (25.94 FPPG). With no preseason and a viable RB2 on the roster, Minnesota won’t ride Cook hard in Week 1. He should get between 15 and 20 touches with a minimum of one touchdown. Cook is a beast if he gets hot running the ball, and the Vikings give more chances than expected.