NFL DFS Week 1: TE Report - George Kittle Overpriced For Good Reason

At some fantasy tout services, they have Kittle ranked as the greatest tight end in the land in 2020. Last year he finished 2.03 fantasy points per game behind Travis Kelce for the top ranking. Kittle gained over 100 yards three times (8/103, 6/129/1, and 13/134). His only game vs. the Cardinals led to 6 catches for 79 yards and one touchdown. Arizona was the worst team in the NFL defending the tight end position (98/1,173/16) in 2019, with six teams scoring over 20 fantasy points. His salary at DraftKings almost commands 30 fantasy points to be a winning investment. San Fran is banged up at the top of their wide receiver depth though, which means Kittle has to be active in this matchup. His only downside for me is that Jordan Reed has been added to the equation, and his reports have been positive over the summer. Great matchup for sure, but the bottom line is your lineup's bottom line, and comes down to building around his high cost. Arizona has consistently struggled vs. tight ends in recent years so Kittle's ceiling is deservedly very high.

Mark Andrews, BAL (DK – $6,000/FD – $7,400)