The common question and really term used in DFS is "what stack(s) do you like?" or "who are you stacking." Quite frankly "stacking" is a term that's been beaten to death by the masses and is considered a MUST when building DFS lineups. Now, I'm not going to go too far down the rabbit hole here but the point I'm trying to make is that done right within the right contest with productive supplemental plays, stacking can be beneficial. It's not the only way to win. Correlation can be your best friend or your worst enemy. Personally I stack when it's appropriate and when it makes sense.

With all of that being said, here are some of my favorite stacks for week one of the NFL season.