NFL DFS Week 1: WR Report - Seahawks vs. Falcons Brimming With Receiver Talent

Shawn Childs

After coming off the best season of his career (149/1725/9), Thomas has the highest floor and consistency rating at wide receiver in the NFL. He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in ten of his 17 starts, highlighted by four impact games (41.20, 30.40, 30.80, and 31.60). Over his two games vs. the Bucs, he had 19 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns on 23 targets. Tampa had the worst wide receiver defense (239/3162/21) in the league in 2019, with ten wide receivers gaining over 100 yards. Thomas is a great player, but he only filled his salary bucket (4 times over his investment) in one game last year. The Saints’ offense should be better this year, and Thomas has the talent to push his scoring to an elite level. His matchup invites a winning score, helped by Tom Brady pushing the issue on the scoreboard for Tampa.

PLAY NOW: DraftKings' Week 1 NFL $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire ($1M to first place!)

