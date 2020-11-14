Week 10 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

It's already Week 10 in the NFL and while the schedule continues to be fluid to say the least, this week we have five early afternoon games and six late afternoon affairs, a change of pace from the norm but, then again, what else is new this year? There are some enticing GPP contests on DraftKings and below I'll cover some of my favorite stacks to consider.

Los Angeles Rams

In a week with some high totals, the Rams project out to be one of the higher scoring teams on the slate and thus one of the more popular stacks against one of the worst, if not the worst pass offenses in football. Seattle is allowing 466 total yards per game, most in the NFL and 362 passing yards per game, also the most allowed on a per game basis. The once fearsome Seahawk defense has allowed 39, 20, and 41 DK points to quarterbacks over their last three games. Jared Goff has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride this season in terms of his game by game performance but the volume has been there as he's averaging 37 pass attempts per game. Goff's protection has been good as the Rams have the ninth-best protection rate on pass opportunities and the Seattle pass rush has been non-existent. Goff has gone over 300 yards passing in two of his last four games and I would expect that to happen again this week.

The days of the "Legion of Boom" are long gone for the Seahawks as somewhere Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Kam Chancellor, and Earl Thomas are watching on shaking their heads. Receivers have averaged 61 DK points per game against Seattle this season and the Rams have one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have seen a 26.55 percent target share and a 19.64 percent target share respectively this season and have combined for six touchdowns. The Seattle run defense has been very stout so the path to success for the Rams is through the air, which will not be a tough task.

Run it Back: WR Tyler Lockett, (DK $6,500)

Lockett has lined up in the slot 57 percent of the time and has seen 10 red-zone targets. In a game that Jalen Ramsey figures to shadow D.K. Metcalf, Lockett will be able to avoid the all-pro cornerback. With 456 completed air yards (fifth-most among receivers), Lockett remains one of the more dangerous deep threats in the league with a quarterback in Russell Wilson that is one of the best at delivering the deep ball.

Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen, (DK $7,500)

WR Stefon Diggs, (DK $7,500)

WR John Brown, (DK $5,300)

Josh Allen had a get-right moment last week against the Seahawks as he got the Bills' pass game back on track. Arizona, who plays at an extremely fast pace is allowing 280 pass yards per game over their last three. On the season Allen is fifth in pass attempts, fourth in air yards, and fifth in adjusted completion percentage. The added upside that Allen provides with his rushing ability is a major factor as he has 65 rushing attempts on the season (fifth among quarterbacks), has 15 red zone carries (fourth), and five rushing touchdowns. The offseason move that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo has proved to be massive as Diggs leads the team in target share (29.3 percent), leads the league in targets, and is fourth in air yards. Likely to see Patrick Peterson in coverage, this isn't the same Peterson that we're accustomed to seeing. Once one of the best corners in the league, Peterson has allowed a 115 passer rating against, allowing a 72 percent catch rate, allowed four receiving touchdowns, and is also allowing 2.00 fantasy points per snap to receivers. John Brown saw 11 targets and ran 36 routes last week, the second-most he's run all season. Dre Kirkpatrick should draw Brown, a burner in coverage and the former first-round pick out of Alabama has allowed a 92.5 passer rating against and 32 receptions on 45 targets.

Run it Back: WR Deandre Hopkins (DK $7,700)

Hopkins has been inconsistent over his last three games and draws a tough matchup with Tre'Davious White. However, this is Deandre Hopkins afterall, one of the best receivers in the league and he also sees a 29 percent target share. Hopkins should be low owned considering the matchup and should be a major factor in a sneaky high-scoring affair.

Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson (DK $6,900)

WR Will Fuller (DK $6,700)

WR Brandin Cooks (DK $5,600)

The Texan defense or lack thereof has put Watson in a ton of having to throw the ball and that's translated to 37 pass attempts per game. Watson has completed 1,379 air yards (sixth-most of any quarterbacks), 8.8 yards per attempt (second), and .55 fantasy points per dropback (seventh). Rushing ability translates to Watson as well as he's fifth in the league in rushing attempts and also has six red zone carries. The top two targets in the passing game for Houston are Will Fuller (20 percent share) and Brandin Cooks (23 percent). Cooks has come on late to see most of that attention with nine of more targets in each of his last four games and has three touchdowns over that span. Fuller projects to see a tough matchup against Denzel Ward but that won't scare me off of him and his big-play ability. Fuller averages 16.4 yards per reception and has 443 completed air yards, eighth-most among receivers. The Notre Dame product has gone over 100 receiving yards in three of his last five games and has a receiving touchdown in each of his last six.

Run it Back: RB Kareem Hunt (DK $6,700)

The Browns have committed to the run with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski and whether or not we agree with it, they've done everything they can to hide Baker Mayfield, former number one overall pick, Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, Hunt has been extremely productive, even in a shared backfield with Nick Chubb. Both Chubb and Hunt are formidable plays here but Hunt has a little more versatility as a pass-catcher with 18 receptions in eight games. The Texans are allowing over five yards per carry making Hunt dangerous as a runner looking to add to his 529 rushing yards on the season.

Other Stacks

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Derek Carr (DK $5,400)

TE Darren Waller (DK $5,900)

WR Henry Ruggs (DK $4,500)

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Carson Wentz (DK $5,900)

TE Dallas Goedert (DK $4,200)

WR Travis Fulgham (DK $6,400)

