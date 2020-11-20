Week 11 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

Week 10 was an incredible rollercoaster ride with some brutal play on the field accompanied by some key injuries and seemingly a coming-out party for some young players. Sunday features 11 games with some juicy GPP contests available on DraftKings. You'll find some of my favorite stacks to build around below!

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' passing attack has been on display of late, and the volume has been there for Roethlisberger as the future Hall of Famer has attempted 40 or more passes in three of his last four and has gone over 300 passing yards in back to back contests. The passing attack looks to be somewhat game script independent based on last week, with Ben still happy to throw the ball despite a sizeable lead against Cincinnati. The Jaguars are allowing the most DraftKings points per game to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. Jacksonville has been solid against the run of late, another factor causing me to lean on Ben's right arm.

After a horrific start to the season, JuJu Smith-Schuster has seen 14, 8, 7, and 13 targets over his last four games. Also, JuJu has 70 or more receiving yards in three of those four games, and the aforementioned issues for the Jaguars' defense will be prevalent in this matchup, with JuJu lining up in the slot around 80 percent of the time.

Over the last two weeks, Diontae Johnson has run 40 or more routes and seen 21 total targets over that span. With six or more receptions in three of his last four games with three touchdowns, Johnson has become a major factor for the Steelers, and some would argue that he's the number one receiver in Pittsburgh. Regardless of is, he's the one or two, Johnson has a good relationship with Ben, and he ranks 14th among receivers in yards after the catch.

Los Angeles Chargers

QB Justin Herbert, (DK $6,800)

WR Keenan Allen, (DK $7,400)

WR Mike Williams, (DK $5,100)

Justin Herbert will continue to build on his impressive rookie campaign to this point against the pitiful Jets at home. Since Herbert took over, the Chargers have averaged 291 passing yards per game. The Jets have allowed 281 pass yards per game (third-most), and Herbert is averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, which ranks ninth among quarterbacks. Plain and simple, Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and has the eighth-most deep ball attempts, and now he goes up a Jets defense incredibly susceptible to the big play. With the Jets run defense decent and the Chargers run game in flux because I think Kailan Ballage stinks, the bulk of the offense should be leaned on Herbert's arm.

Keenan Allen is priced way up as the third-highest at the wide receiver position, which could slightly suppress his ownership. Don't get me wrong, he is NOT sneaky, however. Allen has seen a 29 percent target share and is third among receivers in receptions. Since Herbert took over under center, Allen has seen double-digit targets in all but two games and has five total touchdowns. With the release of Pierre Desir, the Jets are even more shorthanded at cornerback, a position that has already plagued them this season.

The Chargers have a noted deep threat in Mike Williams and a quarterback in Herbert, who, as I mentioned before, likes throwing the deep ball. Despite being a deep threat, Williams has been an enigma with his inconsistent production. He ranks seventh in average target distance (16.8 yards), and of his 45 targets, 15 of them have been of the deep ball variety. Williams has come on of late with 80 or more receiving yards in two of his last three games and is an excellent value in a smash spot.

Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson, (DK $7,300)

TE Mark Andrews, (DK $4,900)

WR Marquise Brown, (DK $5,800)

We're still looking for the magic of Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense from last year, and this is a good matchup for them to get going a little bit. The Titans have allowed 24.60 and 25.52 DraftKings points to quarterbacks the last two weeks, and that was to Nick Foles and Phillip Rivers. Respectfully, Foles and Rivers do not possess the talent that Jackson does. Baltimore has been using more designed runs of late as Jackson has double-digit carries in each of his last three games after four straight games with less than 10. The Titans can be thrown on, allowing 283 pass yards per game over their last four.

After a seven-catch, 61-yard effort receiving last week (both season highs) in basically a monsoon, Mark Andrews is looking to get back to where he was last year as one of the best tight ends in the league. As usual, the tight end spot is weak this week on the main slate, but Andrews has a lot of unreached potentials based on some metrics. Andrews is fifth among tight ends in air yards with 477, fourth in aDOT (nine yards), and fifth in red-zone targets among tight ends with 11.

Speaking of unreached potential, Hollywood Brown is the poster child for that statement. Despite being just 41st in receiving yards among wide receivers, Brown ranks 14th in air yards with 833, has seen 18 targets in the red zone (fourth), and has an aDOT of 15.2 (13th). The Titans are allowing 50.45 DraftKings points per game to receivers over the last eight games. If Jackson can get the ball to Hollywood, this will be a monster effort against a susceptible secondary. "If" is the only question, as it has been all season.

Other Stacks

Houston Texans

QB Deshaun Watson, (DK $6,500)

WR Will Fuller, DK ($6,200)

WR Brandin Cooks, DK ($5,200)

