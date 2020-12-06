Week 13 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

With a 12-game slate on tap for Week 13, we're reaching the home stretch of the NFL regular season, a season unlike any that we've ever seen before. Week 13 features a couple of division games with high-scoring potential in the early window that I'll feature as well as a team out West that could be in for a high-scoring output. DraftKings has some nice contests to partake in, so let's build some lineups to plug in and cash!

Indianapolis Colts

QB Philip Rivers, (DK $5,900)

WR Michael Pittman, (DK $4,900)

WR T.Y. Hilton, (DK $4,300)

With the Colts' backfield hard to trust, even with the Texans allowing over five yards per carry, I will lean on the passing game in this matchup. Jonathan Taylor will be back after missing one game due to COVID, but in the previous game, Taylor saw 26 touches, the most he's seen since Week 2 when he had 28. Taylor, along with David Montgomery (CHI, DK $5,500), will likely be the trendy running back options in the mid-range. To combat the Taylor chalk, I prefer to lean on the passing game with the Houston pass defense also reeling, especially with Bradley Roby out the six-game PED suspension. With Roby, their top corner active, Houston has allowed 255 passing yards per game (23rd in the NFL). In three of their last four games, the Texans have allowed 295 yards to Matthew Stafford, 365 yards to Cam Newton, and 304 yards to Jake Luton. The one game where the Texans' secondary wasn't challenged was in the game against the Browns, which featured brutal weather and winds in a 10-7 final.

Over his last four games, Philip Rivers has attempted 42, 36, 39, and 43 passes. Over his last three contests, the veteran has totaled 295, 288, and 308 passing yards with six total touchdowns and 250 or more air yards in three of his last four contests. Rivers has been incredibly efficient with a respectable 7.6 yards per attempt and a stellar 80.9 adjusted completion percentage (third-best). Also working in his favor, Rivers ranks fourth with 60 red-zone attempts, eighth in deep ball percentage at 44 percent, and has a solid 47 percent completion rate when being pressured. Rivers is favorably priced at $5,900 on DK and could offer a ton of value with low ownership if everyone jumps on the Taylor train.

Receivers Michael Pittman (DK $4,900) and T.Y. Hilton (DK $4,300) are set up as great values and should be heavily targeted in this cake matchup. Pittman has seen seven or more targets in three of his last four games with an 80 percent or higher snap share in each of his last four. Hilton is coming off his best game of the season and is a great value here. Keep in mind that Hilton is not the same guy that has destroyed the Texans over the years, but he is involved enough in the offense to pay off his bargain salary with 5.5 targets per game while seeing an 83 percent route participation. Starting cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves and Phillip Gaines grade out near the bottom in virtually every coverage category in the NFL. With Roby out moving forward, the ineptitude of the Texans' defense will be magnified.

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers, (DK $6,800)

WR Davante Adams, (DK $9,000)

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, (DK $4,400)

With the Green Bay offense leaning on the passing game of late, I expect a high-volume affair for Rodgers in this matchup against a weak Eagles pass defense. The run game has been incredibly inconsistent since Aaron Jones' (DK $7,200) injury a few weeks ago. He and Jamaal Williams (DK $6,100) have been sharing a lot of the touches in the backfield. I would much rather ride the arm of Rodgers in this spot against the Eagles. Philly's pass defense has been strong on the surface, but they haven't faced a prolific passing offense this season outside of the Steelers and Rams. Against Ben Roethlisberger, they allowed 239 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 and 267 passing yards and three touchdowns against Jared Goff in Week 2.

Rodgers continues to thrive just a few days removed from his 37th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 35 pass attempts per game, has the best-adjusted completion percentage (83 percent), and has been incredibly efficient of late with 300 or more yards passing in three of his last four games and over his last four contests has 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions. This should continue to be the Aaron Rodgers show as the offense continues to roll.

There isn't much detail to get into as far as Davante Adams goes. He's one of, if not the best wide receiver in the NFL, and Rodgers locks in on him. Expect Adams to see a ton of Darius Slay, which isn't a matchup to be afraid of, especially with Adams. Slay was torched by D.K. Metcalf last week, and I don't expect anything less from Adams this week.

Looking away from Adams, it's tough to pinpoint the second receiver with a mixed bag available. Of Allen Lazard (DK $5,000), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (DK $4,400), and Equanimeous St. Brown (DK $3,500) all have shown flashes of being complementary pieces to Adams. In this spot, I'm looking at Valdes-Scantling with his value, matchup, and big-play ability. There isn't a ton of volume with MVS, but the big-play ability is there as a speed-threat with a plus matchup against who MVS has a substantial size advantage.

Los Angeles Rams

QB Jared Goff, (DK $5,800)

WR Cooper Kupp, (DK $6,100)

WR Robert Woods, (DK $5,900)

The Rams offense has been on a rollercoaster ride overall this season with inconsistent quarterback play from Jared Goff and inconsistent running back involvement. Due to the lack of commitment in the run game from Sean McVay, leaning on the passing game is the path to success here, at least in the fantasy game.

Jared Goff has gone over 300 yards passing in three of his last four, and I believe he will make it four of five in this matchup. Goff offers a ton of value here while posting the seventh-most pass attempts in the league and having a strong supporting cast in the receiving game.

Of those receivers are Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, both of which will expose the Cardinals' coverage. Byron Murphy, who generally covers the slot where Kupp generally operates, and Patrick Peterson, who should be involved a ton with Robert Woods, have been exposed this season. This should be a fast-paced affair in the late-afternoon window that proves to be a big passing effort for Goff and the boys.

