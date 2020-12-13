Week 14 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

Week 14 is already here, and it's packed with a 13-game main slate for Sunday! With some potentially high-scoring affairs on the docket, I'll sort through some of my favorite stacks to load into some of the great GPP contests on DraftKings.

Los Angeles Chargers

QB Justin Herbert (DK $6,800)

WR Keenan Allen (DK $7,700)

WR Mike Williams (DK $4,700)

Outside of last week's affair against the Patriots, which was easily Herbert's worst performance, the rookie out of Oregon has put together one of, if not the best offensive rookie season in NFL history. Herbert is third in pass attempts per game, eighth in deep ball attempts, and 10th in air yards. The matchup ahead for Herbert is a great one for him to bounce back, considering the Falcons' struggles defending the pass. Atlanta is allowing 285.2 passing yards per game, 30th in the NFL, and they've been stingy against the run leading me to believe that the Chargers' path to success here is through the air.

Keenan Allen might be the highest owned receiver this week, and for a good reason. The matchup Allen will have out of the slot predominantly is a fantastic one, with Isaiah Oliver allowing a 107.6 passer rating. Allen has seen a 28.2 percent target share and a 22.8 percent red-zone target share, and 13 red-zone targets (ninth-most among receivers) and has hauled in 90 receptions (most among receivers).

The deep threat in this offense on the outside is Mike Williams, and he's a great value but is very boom or bust. The Falcons' secondary has been a train wreck all across the board, so it would not be shocking to see Williams catch a couple of deep passes and get into the end zone in the process. I prefer the value of Williams (DK $4,700) over the high-priced Austin Ekeler (DK $7,000) mainly because Ekeler tends to do much of his work in the receiving game when the Chargers are behind (see the last two games). Still, I don't expect them to be behind much in this matchup.

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers (DK $7,500)

WR Davante Adams (DK $9,300)

WR Allen Lazard (DK $5,000)

Typically in a game this one-sided, a quarterback wouldn't be throwing the ball much, but with Aaron Rodgers under center, this is a throw-first scenario week after week. Rodgers has thrown 10 touchdowns against just one interception in his last three games. The future Hall of Famer has been incredibly efficient. Despite just ranking 22nd in pass plays per game, Rodgers has 65 red zone attempts (sixth among quarterbacks), thrown 67 deep balls (first), is averaging 8.2 yards per attempt (fourth), and adjusted yards per attempt average of 9.2 (first). He also has one of the top pass catchers in football on his side, and he feeds him often.

Davante Adams has a staggering 33.4 percent target share, and that number jumps up to 46.8 percent in the red zone. He leads all receivers in red-zone targets with 22 and is fifth in yards after the catch with 409. He's matchup proof, and against one of the worst secondaries in football, I see no way this isn't a double-digit catch effort with over 100 yards and at least one touchdown.

Rodgers has been desperate for a supporting cast in the receiving department to go along with Adams for some time now, and Lazard looked to be that guy before he was injured early in the season. Fast forward to Week 14, and Lazard has 14 targets in three games since returning, one of which was in the red zone and resulted in a touchdown. Rodgers trusts Lazard, which is huge because with that clown Marquez Valdes-Scantling unable to catch the football, Lazard should be the steady two opposite of Adams.

Minnesota Vikings

QB Kirk Cousins (DK $6,200)

WR Justin Jefferson (DK $7,300)

WR Adam Thielen (DK $7,000)

The Buccaneers have been decimated over the past four weeks by the pass while being very strong defending the running game. Tampa has allowed the third-fewest DK points per game to running backs over the past four weeks but has allowed the most DK points per game to receivers and third-most DK points per game to quarterbacks over that span. Kirk Cousins has shown up in each of the last three games eclipsing 300 yards passing in each and tossing three touchdowns in each contest. With two top receivers on his side, it's hard to imagine him not succeeding against a young secondary that is simply going through some growing pains as of late.

Justin Jefferson has three touchdowns in his last two games and now has seven on the season. Jefferson is ninth in air yards and 12th in yards after the catch while seeing a league-high 12.4 yards per target. In this receiving tandem, he's the youngster, which includes a savvy veteran that quietly is as good as they come.

For years Adam Thielen has been quietly one of the most reliable receivers, especially in the red zone. Working mostly out of the slot for most of his career, Thielen has seen more time outside this season. Of 16 targets in the red zone (fifth-most among receivers), Thielen has hauled in 14 of those, including one last week.

Other Stacks

Carolina Panthers

QB Teddy Bridgewater (DK $5,800)

WR Robby Anderson (DK $6,200)

Curtis Samuel (DK $5,200)

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan (DK $5,700)

WR Calvin Ridley (DK $7,500)

WR Russell Gage (DK $4,500)

