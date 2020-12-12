NFL DFS Week 14: Tight Ends Report - Noah Fant Provides Salary Relief

Week 14 NFL DFS Reports

Travis Kelce, KC (DK – $7,400/FD – $8,200)

Over the past five games, Kelce has been impressive (42/613/3) while averaging 10.8 targets. His floor has been eight catches over this span. He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in seven contests (24.00, 24.80, 22.50, 24.90, 25.90, 26.90, and 27.60 fantasy points). Even with a high level of success, Kelce doesn't have a game with over 30.00 fantasy points, which is almost required to fill his salary bucket. After Week 13, only two running backs and two wide receivers scored more fantasy points. Miami has the fifth-best defense vs. tight ends (49/473/4) thanks to most of his opponents lacking a viable option. A special player who offers an edge at his position.

Darren Waller, LV (DK – $6,800/FD – $7,100)

After stealing fantasy owner's money in the daily games in Week 13 (4/23), Waller was the best player at any position in the NFL against the Jets (13/200/2). He finished with a season-high 17 targets. He continues to gain short yards per catch (9.6), leading to eight contests with 50 yards or fewer. His other top four games (12/105/1, 9/88, 6/50/1, and 7/88/1) came at home. The Colts ranks second in tight defense (49/424/1), with only one team scoring over 20.00 fantasy points (GB – 9/75/1). His opportunity (nine targets per game) helps his floor. Waller is on pace for 103 catches for 989 yards and nine touchdowns.

T.J. Hockenson, DET (DK – $5,000/FD – $6,000)

The Lions have relied more on Hockenson on longer plays over his last three games (4/68, 5/89, and 7/84) with a bump to eight targets per game. His scoreless streak stands at four games. Over his first nine weeks, he failed to gain over 65 yards in any matchup. Hockenson is the third-highest scoring tight end (12.12 FPPG). The downside here is that he was unable to score over 17.00 fantasy points in any contest. The Packers held him to four catches for 62 yards in Week 2. Tight ends have 45 catches for 553 yards and three touchdowns on 66 targets (7th). Two opponents (TB – 6/81/1 and IND – 5/47/2) scored over 20.00 fantasy points. With Kenny Golladay out again this week, Hockenson should be a two/three option in Detroit's passing game.

Rob Gronkowski, TB (DK – $5,000/FD – $6,200)

After three straight short games (1/2, 2/51/1, and 2/25), Gronkowski posted his season-high in receiving yards (106). His ceiling has been 18.80 fantasy points in 2020 while offering midteen value in five of his past seven starts. Over this stretch, he caught 25 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. The Vikings are about league average vs. the tight end position (56/673/3). Their last touchdown allowed to a tight end came in Week 9 (DET – 6/39/1). Two teams (IND – 5/111 and GB – 8/125) gained over 100 yards. Only the fourth option in the Bucs' passing while offering scoring at the goal line.

Mike Gesicki, MIA (DK – $4,500/FD – $5,700)

The Dolphins located Gesicki in the passing game in Week 13 (9/88/1), his only other game of value since Week 2 (8/130/1). He has five targets or fewer in nine of his 12 starts. Kansas City slipped to 21st against tight ends (61/670/5) after regressing over their last three matchups (LV – 9/103/2, TB – 10/140, and DEN – 6/64). Their other failed game (12/123) came vs. the Broncos. A chaser game keeps Gesicki in play in Week 14, but his targets tend to be erratic. His added value is a lower salary at DraftKings.

Hunter Henry, LAC (DK – $4,400/FD – $5,600)

Henry only had one catch for five yards on two targets against the Patriots. He gained fewer than 40 yards from Week 4 to Week 10, followed by three solid games (4/30/1, 4/48/1, and 7/67). Hunter averages 6.5 targets per game while failing to score over 15.00 fantasy points in any matchup. The Falcons jumped to 27th defending tight ends (67/682/9) after playing better over the last five games (4/34, 5/63, 2/25, 4/23, and 6/37/1). Their low ranking came from three disaster contests (11/122/1, 9/75/2, and 6/98/3) from Week 2 to Week 4. An exciting matchup as Henry could end up with his best outcome of the year.

Evan Engram, NYG (DK – $4,300/FD – $5,700)

After breaking through in Week 12 (6/129), Engram struggled to make plays against Seattle (4/32 on eight targets) in what looked like a favorable matchup. His only touchdown came in Week 9 while receiving an uptick in targets over his previous six weeks (9, 10, 10, 3, 9, and 8). He gained fewer than 50 yards in nine contests. The Cardinals are eighth against tight ends (54/507/4) with failure in two matchups (7/81/1 and 10/68/1). Engram still has a bottom tier salary at DraftKings, which keeps in play.

Robert Tonyan, GB (DK – $4,200/FD – $5,900)

Tonyan has been steady in each of his last three games (5/44/1, 5/67/1, and 4/39/1) while receiving five targets in each contest. His other three-week scoring streak (2/25/1, 5/50/1, and 6/98/3) came from Week 2 to Week 4. Tonyan is the fourth-highest scoring tight end (11.56 FPPG) despite averaging only 3.9 targets per game. Detroit ranks sixth vs. the tight end position (38/381/6), with most of their struggles coming over the past six weeks (8/64/1, 5/50/2, and 5/37/1). A low-volume player that helps his playable value with touchdowns.

Noah Fant, DEN (DK – $4,100/FD – $5,500)

After playing in 11 games, Fant sits 14th in tight end scoring (8.93 fantasy points). His last touchdown came in Week 2 while failing to gain over 60 yards in 10 straight games. His best value came in Week 1 (5/81/1) and Week 2 (4/57/1). Fant averages 6.1 targets per game. Carolina allowed 10.00 fantasy points or more in ten matchups, pushing them to 24th in tight end defense (67/699/4). Their biggest failure came in two games (KC – 10/159 and TB – 5/82/2). His talent screams upside, and Fant does have a favorable matchup.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (DK – $4,000/FD – $5,600)

Goedert helped fantasy owners in the season-long games over the last three weeks (5/77/1, 7/75/1, and 5/66) with 23 combined targets. His best game (8/101/1) came on opening day. With Zach Ertz back on the field, the Eagles had Goedert on the field for 84 percent of the snaps compared to Ertz's 44 percent. The change at quarterback may lead to fewer passing attempts by the Eagles. New Orleans gave up fewer than 5.00 fantasy points to six of their previous seven games opponents at tight end, helping them to the 11th ranking (50/499/6). The Saints had the most issues over the first three weeks (6/47/1, 14/137/1, and 9/104/2). In the mix at the back-end of the tight end pool in the daily games.

Jonnu Smith, TEN (DK – $3,900/FD – $5,400)

The Titans will have Smith back in the starting lineup this week after missing a game with a knee issue. He gained 40 yards or fewer in his last eight starts. His best success came over the first four weeks (4/36/1, 4/84/2, 5/61, and 5/40/2). Smith averages only 4.9 targets per game, with his best value coming in Week 2 (24.40 fantasy points) against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is 22nd (45/600/9) in tight end defense. They struggled in two matchups (8/129/2 and 5/71/2). Trending in the wrong direction, but Tennessee will look for him at the goal line.

Hayden Hurst, ATL (DK – $3,700/FD – $5,500)

After getting shutout in Week 11 by the Saints, Hurst had another quiet showing (4/48 on eight targets) against the Raiders and emptiness again vs. New Orleans (1/9). Hurst was on the field for 47 and 63 percent of their plays over the previous two matchups. He played well from Week 6 to Week 9 (4/57/1, 6/68, 5/54, and 7/62), with his top best game (5/72/1) in Week 2 against Dallas. The Chargers sit 20th in tight end defense (50/507/9). Nine opponents gained fewer than 60 receiving yards, with two teams having success (TEN – 8/129/2 and LAC – 5/71/2). Getting tough to trust in any format, but no Julio Jones does improve his chance at more targets.

Logan Thomas, WAS (DK – $3,300/FD – $5,200)

The new kid on the right end block is Thomas after his uptick play over his last two starts (4/20/1 and 9/98/1). He has been playable in the season-long games in five of his previous seven matchups (13.20, 16.00, 10.60, 13.70, and 24.80 fantasy points), lifting him to eighth in tight end scoring (9.79 FPPG). The 49ers lead the NFL against tight ends (40/377/3), with one team (MIA – 6/94/1) having success. His connection to Alex Smith is on the rise, with a bottom tier salary.

