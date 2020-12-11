NFL DFS Week 14: Wide Receivers Report - Pay Up For Davante Adams

Week 14 NFL DFS Reports

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS (12/12)

Davante Adams, GB (DK – $9,300/FD – $9,600)

Adams has been exceptional in five starts (41.60, 44.60, 30.30, 33.30, and 34.10 fantasy points). His success over 10 games projects to 134 catches for 1,646 yards and 21 touchdowns. Green Bay went from a high rushing touchdown team (19) in 2019 to a pass-first team at the goal line (36 passing TDs). His worst game (3/36) came against the Lions in Week 2 after leaving the game early with an injury. CB Amani Oruwariye allows a low catch rate, but he can be beaten for big plays. Aaron Rodgers will look his way over 11 times a game, which sets a high floor and explosive ceiling when he scores touchdowns, something Adams has done in each of his previous seven games.

Tyreek Hill, KC (DK – $8,500/FD – $9,000)

After a great run over four games (4/98/2, 9/113/2, 11/102/1, and 13/269/3), Hill finished with a dull outing in Week 13 (6/88). He had a 40-plus touchdown that would have been a great play, but Hill didn't know the ball didn't hit the ground, and the Chiefs failed to pick it up before running their next play. Also, Patrick Mahomes missed him on two other wide-open long plays. Over his previous four games, Kansas gave him 58 targets (14.5 per game). Miami is league average vs. wide receivers (154/2,172/9) with improvement over their past four games (9/101/1, 12/191, 12/184, and 8/145/1). CB Nik Needham will be challenged out of the slot by Hill's speed and quickness. The Dolphins tend to keep their top cornerbacks on the outside. A hot player with scoring upside while seeing impact chances.

DK Metcalf, SEA (DK – $8,400/FD – $8,600)

The Seahawks scored 31 touchdowns over their first eight games, with 26 coming via the pass. Over the last four weeks, Seattle found the endzone only nine times (four passing). Metcalf failed to score in three of his previous four starts. His two impact games (12/161/2 and 10/177) came in Week 8 and Week 12. His catch rate (64.3) is improved over 2019 (58.0), but Metcalf does have 16 drops in his two seasons in the NFL. The Jets rank 25th defending wide receivers (181/2,358/12) while showing disaster downside in three matchups (18/279/4, 18/233, and 22/275/2) from Week 9 to Week 11. CB Lamar Jackson allows big plays, a high catch rate, and touchdowns, which points to a great showing by Metcalf in this matchup. His scoring upside makes him almost a lock for an impact game.

Keenan Allen, LAC (DK – $7,700/FD – $8,500)

Despite 21 targets over his previous two starts, Allen came up short in catches (4 and 5) and receiving yards (40 and 48). His scoring streak ended at five games. Allen played at his highest level in four games (13/132/1, 10/125, 9/103/1, and 16/145/1) at home. He gained short yards per catch (10.3), which forced him to catch a high number of his 11.1 targets per game. The Falcons allow the second-most fantasy points (43.08 FPPG) to wide receivers (178/2,496/1), with eight opponents gaining over 200 yards. Nine wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb – 6/100, Amari Cooper – 6/100, Allen Robinson – 10/123/1, Robby Anderson – 8/112, Justin Jefferson – 9/166/2, Kenny Golladay – 6/114, Jerry Jeudy – 7/125/1, and Michael Thomas – 9/104 and 9/105) gained over 100 yards against Atlanta. CB Isaiah Oliver ranks at the bottom of the league in coverage with weakness in touchdowns allowed. I have to find a way to get Allen in my single lineup this week.

DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (DK – $7,600/FD – $8,200)

Hopkins gained fewer 55 yards or fewer in three straight starts. He did show a pulse last week (8/52/1), thanks to his most targets (13) since Week 1 (16). Hopkins played well in five games (14/151, 10/137, 6/131/1, 10/103/1, and 7/127/1), but he doesn't have one showing with more than four times his current salary. The Giants played well vs. wide receivers over the past two weeks (ARI – 13/114 and LAC – 13/137). Three wide receivers (CeeDee Lamb – 8/124, Terry McLaurin – 7/115/1, and Cam Sims – 3/110) delivered over 100 yards. CB James Bradberry played well this season, with receivers gaining short yards per catch and some damage in touchdowns. Hopkins can't reach a higher level without better play by Kyler Murray.

Calvin Ridley, ATL (DK – $7,500/FD – $8,100)

The Saints allowed 10 catches for 198 yards in two games to Ridley over the last three weeks. Over this span, he averaged 16.6 fantasy points while averaging 9.3 targets. His best value came over the first five weeks (9/130/2, 7/109/2, 5/110, and 8/136). The Chargers rank fourth in wide receiver defense (130/1,762/12). Mike Evans (7/122/1) and Emmanuel Sanders (12/122) posted the top two games vs. Los Angeles. Atlanta struggles to run the ball (fewer than 4.0 yards per rush in 10 of their 12 games, which will force the Falcons to the air to be competitive in the game. Los Angeles has two top cornerbacks, but Casey Hayward has underachieved in 2020. Capable, but the excitement is fading.

Justin Jefferson, MIN (DK – $6,500/FD – $7,800)

Jefferson was an excellent find for fantasy owners on draft day while developing into a must-start over his last four games (8/135, 3/86/1, 7/70/2, and 9/121/1). The Vikings gave him 10 targets per game over this span. His production has been much better at home (40/708/7 – seven starts), highlighted by two impact games (7/175/1 and 9/166/2). Over five games on the road, Jefferson only has 21 catches for 331 yards and no touchdowns. Tampa Bay fell to 23rd against wide receivers (184/2,247/14) after two disaster outings (LAR – 27/314/2 and KC – 25/369/3) in Week 11 and Week 12. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting likes to keep wide receivers in front of him, but he allows a high catch rate and some damage in touchdowns. On the rise, and the Bucs' secondary has risk in the deep passing game, but I would still fade him based on his road resume when added to his higher salary at DraftKings.

A.J. Brown, TEN (DK – $7,300/FD – $8,000)

At halftime last week, Brown had three catches for 75 yards, with the Titans trailing 38-7. Game flow should have led to a massive second half for Tennessee's wide receivers. Brown only had one more catch, which he fumbled as he was about to score. He doesn't have more than four catches over his past six starts while averaging 6.7 targets over this stretch. Brown scored over 20.00 fantasy points in four games thanks to his scoring ability (eight touchdowns). Jacksonville had major issues vs. wide receivers (170/2,252/14 – 28th) over their previous six contests (13/213/1, 11/204/2, 12/215/2, 25/221/1, 12/189/1, and 19/206/2). Eight wide receivers (Brandin Cooks – 8/161/1, Kenny Golladay – 4/105, Keenan Allen – 10/125, Will Fuller – 5/100/1, Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 4/149/1, Diontae Johnson – 12/111, Jarvis Landry – 8/143/1, and Justin Jefferson – 9/121/1) gained over 100 yards. CB Tre Herndon tends to be a liability in coverage. Brown did miss practice this week with an ankle issue. If he plays, I expect big things while being a week late for me in the daily games.

Tyler Lockett, SEA (DK – $7,200/FD – $7,900)

Other than his impact showing in Week 7 (15/200/3), Lockett has been a disappointment in most games (2/39, 4/44, 4/33, 4/40, 5/66, 9/67/1, 3/23, and 6/63) since Week 3. His season started with tons of excitement over the first three weeks (8/92, 7/67/1, and 9/100/3). Lockett regressed to eighth in wide receiver scoring (17.28 FPPG). CB Arthur Maulet moved into the starting lineup in Week 12. His resume is well below what is needed to cover a player like Lockett. New York will struggle to cover him in all areas, but he still needs some fight on the scoreboard to get enough follow through to play at DraftKings.

Michael Thomas, NO (DK – $7,100/FD – $7,300)

The Taysom Hill to Thomas connection has 22 catches for 259 yards on 29 targets in three games, with all of his success coming in two matchups (9/104 and 9/105) against the Falcons. Over six weeks of action, Thomas doesn't have a touchdown. The Eagles are 18th in wide receiver defense (156/1,888/10). Philly gave up only five touchdowns to wide receivers over their past seven matchups. CB Darius Slay had no answer for DK Metcalf or Davante Adams over the past two weeks. Over the first 11 games, he allowed only one touchdown. Slay did get banged up last week, which may lead to a downgrade in coverage. Not the best matchup for Hill as he has to prove his worth on the road.

Adam Thielen, MIN (DK – $7,000/FD – $7,700)

Thielen picked up five touchdowns over the past three weeks, which was sandwiched around a missed week with a Covid issue. His best two starts (6/110/2 and 8/123/2) came at home. Thielen averaged 20.17 fantasy points at home and 18.12 on the road. His edge comes from 12 touchdowns in 11 games. CB Carlton Davis had no answer for Tyreek Hill in Week 12 (13/269/3) while covering him on most plays. The Rams also had success vs. Davis as well over the previous week. Thielen should have the edge, but the Vikings have a lot to prove in the passing game on the road. A possible chaser game should work in his favor.

Allen Robinson, CHI (FD – $6,800/FD – $7,000)

Over the past five games, Robinson has a floor of six catches, leading to 33 catches for 360 yards and three scores. His last game with over 100 yards receiving came in Week 4 (7/101/1) while having almost identical stats at home (35/396/2) and on the road (34/401/3) since Week 2 over a five-game split at each location. Houston gave up over 40.00 fantasy points to wide receivers in seven games, pushing them to 21st (165/1,999/16) in WR defense. The Texans gave up over 100 yards to six players (Adam Thielen – 8/114/1, Justin Jefferson – 4/103, Davante Adams – 13/196/2, D.J. Chark – 7/146/1, Damiere Byrd – 6/132/1, and T.Y. Hilton – 8/110/1). CB Vernon Hargreaves allows a high catch rate, and receivers can beat him after the catch. Robinson has a slight knee issue heading into Sunday. A very winnable matchup if the Bears are forced to the air in this matchup.

Terry McLaurin, WAS (DK – $6,700/FD – $7,200)

The Steelers shut down McLaurin in Week 13, leading to his lowest output (2/14) of the season. Over his previous six starts, he had a floor of 13.40 fantasy points while shining in four games (25.50, 21.80, 22.00, and 24.50 fantasy points) on the year. McLaurin already has a career-high in catches (71) and yards (977), but touchdowns (3) have been the problem. The 49ers had no answer for the Bills' wide receivers (24/321/3), which led to a drop to 19th (158/1,943/15). Five wide receivers (DeAndre Hopkins – 14/151, DK Metcalf – 12/161/2, Devante Adams – 10/173/1, Preston Williams – 4/106/1, and Cole Beasley – 9/130/1) gained over 100 yards. McLaurin looks poised for a bounce game.

Mike Evans, TB (DK – $6,600/FD – $7,300)

After a bye week, Evans ended up on the injury report this week with a hamstring issue. He has a touchdown in his three straight games (4) and 11 scores in his 12 starts. Tom Brady looked his way 29 times over this span. Evans has two impact games (7/104/1 and 7/122/1) at home, but he gained over 55 yards twice since Week 4. The Vikings allow the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers (42.61 FPPG – 163/2,171/19). Even with failure, Minnesota hasn't allowed over 100 yards to a wide receiver since Week 6. Three players (Davante Adams – 14/156/2, Kalif Raymond – 3/118, and Julio Jones – 8/137/2) had success in receiving yards. CB Cameron Dantzler will give up touchdowns but short yards per catch. Flying under the radar in a potentially explosive matchup if his injury is minor.

Julio Jones, ATL (DK – $6,600/FD – $7,600)

Jones left Week 11 early with a hamstring injury that cost him the next game as well. He recovered enough to be on the field for 94 percent of the Falcons' plays. Jones finished with six catches for 94 yards. His best value came in three games (9/157, 8/137/2, and 7/137). CB Casey Hayward has a winning feel in coverage based on his career resume with the Chargers, but he's allowed too many touchdowns and big plays in 2020 despite a low completion rate against. His sliding salary at DraftKings does give him a chance at filling his salary bucket.

Amari Cooper, DAL (DK – $6,500/FD – $6,800)

Even with the drop-down at quarterback in Dallas, Cooper held starting value in the season-long contests over his last four games (5/67, 6/81, 6/112/1, and 5/43/1). He is on pace for a career-high in catches (101) and targets (143). Cooper gains only 9.9 yards per catch on the road (13.6 in Dallas). Cinci is league average in wide receiver defense (157/1,994/14) while showing failure in two matchups (JAC – 20/271/2 and PIT – 21/283/4). CB LeShaun Sims allows a high-completion rate with risk in touchdowns allowed. Dallas should play much better offensively, but Cooper tends to be a better play at home.

Deebo Samuel, SF (DK – $6,400/FD – $6,300)

Over the past two games, Samuel has 17 catches for 209 yards on 22 targets, with his best success coming in Week 12 (11/133). He only has one touchdown in six games while offering strength in his catch rate (75.0). Samuel missed time this week in practice with a foot injury. Washington had their worst showing against wide receivers in Week 13 (21/221/2), leading to slipping to fifth (150/1,793/9) in WR defense. CB Ronald Darby will give up big plays, pointing more momentum for Samuel.

Chris Godwin, TB (DK – $6,300/FD – $7,400)

The stock of Godwin rose over his last three matchups (6/92, 7/53/1, and 8/97). His stats projected over a full season would come to 98 catches for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns. Godwin does have a game with over 100 yards receiver while averaging 7.5 targets per game. CB Jeff Gladney has been one of the worst players in coverage in his rookie season, with a high number of touchdowns allowed. Godwin is priced to pay off while remaining in a three-way split for receiving targets for the Bucs.

Robby Anderson, CAR (DK – $6,200/FD – $6,500)

Anderson broke his 10-game scoring slump in Week 12, which was his best showing in receiving yards (94) since Week 5. Over his last seven starts, he averaged eight targets per game. His top three outputs (6/114/1, 9/109, and 8/112) all came over the first five weeks of the season. Anderson has already set career-highs in catches (75). Denver inched up to seventh against the wide receiver position (153/1,786/12). Six wide receivers (Robert Woods – 6/105, Calvin Ridley – 7/109/2, DK Metcalf – 4/100/1, Tyler Lockett – 9/100/3, Darius Slayton – 8/129, and Adam Thielen – 8/123/2) gained over 100 yards. The Broncos lost both CB A.J. Bouye and CB Bryce Callahan since last week's game. Not sexy, but his opportunity and matchup lineup well.

Brandin Cooks, HOU (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,900)

Cooks has only been a steady option for the season-long games over their previous four matchups (6/39, 4/85, 5/85, and 5/65). His only impact game (8/161/1) came in Week 5. He ranks 29th in wide receiver scoring (12.78 FPPG). The Bears have the third-best defense (143/1,939/10) despite losing their way against Detroit (17/301/2) in Week 13. Chicago gave up six passing touchdowns over the past three weeks. CB Kyle Fuller plays well in coverage, with players gaining short yards per catch. Cooks comes in this week's matchup with foot and neck issues, which may be minor. Only against the grain.

DeVante Parker, MIA (DK – $6,100/FD – $6,500)

The lost path of Parker with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback added another failed week (4/35). Over four weeks of action paired together, he has 18 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown on 31 targets. In his last start with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Parker had eight catches for 119 yards on 14 targets. His other game of value came in Week 4 (10/110). Kansas City sits second vs. wide receivers (136/1,626/12), with three wide receivers (Will Fuller – 8/112, Henry Ruggs – 2/118/1, and Curtis Samuel – 9/105/1) gaining over 100 yards. CB Charvarius Ward played well over the past seven games. A chaser game should work well, but the lack of chemistry is a concern.

Marvin Jones, DET (DK – $5,800/FD – $6,200)

In a tough matchup, Jones beat the Bears for eight catches for 116 yards and one touchdown, which was his best showing of the season. Over his previous four games, he has 26 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Jones has five touchdowns over his last six games. There is a chance that Kenny Golladay plays this week. Green Bay ranks sixth in the league defending wide receivers (140/1,735/13). Only two wide receivers (Adam Thielen – 6/110/2 and Richie James – 9/184/1) gained over 100 yards. CB Jaire Alexander is one of the top players in the league in coverage. Wrong kind of swing.

Corey Davis, TEN (DK – $5,700/FD – $6,800)

The wide receiver pony to ride in Tennessee in Week 13 was Corey Davis (11/182/1), his career's best game. He gained over 100 yards in three other matchups (7/101, 8/128/1, and 5/113). Even with two missed games, Davis is the 28th highest scoring wide receiver (13.09 FPPG). In Week 2, he picked up three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are banged up at cornerback, which gives Davis a favorable matchup if the Titans are forced to throw.

D.J. Moore, CAR (DK – $5,600/FD – $7,100)

Moore picked up an ankle injury in his last game in Week 12, and he also landed on the Covid list earlier in the week. The Panthers expect him to play on Sunday. Moore gave him 20 targets over the previous two weeks, leading to success in Week 11 (7/127). His best game (4/93/2) came in Week 7. CB Michael Ojemudia struggled in his matchups against the Steelers and Chiefs. Moore tends to have up and down chances, but he does gain 18.5 yards per catch. Need more info.

Antonio Brown, TB (DK – $5,500/FD – $6,500)

The Chiefs smothered Brown in his last game (2/11), which came after trending forward in his previous two starts (7/69 and 8/57). Tampa continues to use him as their WR3 with about 70 percent. I want to believe, and he'll face weaker coverage—worth a flier on name value alone.

Jamison Crowder, NYJ (DK – $5,400/FD – $6,600)

Crowder was only on the field for 68 percent of the Jets' plays last week, but he still managed five catches for 47 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His targets have been short in his previous four games (2, 4, 5.and 7). Crowder already has three missed games while shining in his first three starts (7/115/1, 7/104, and 8/116/1). Seattle remains last in the NFL in wide receiver defense (225/2,656/15). The Seahawks allowed eight catches or more to 16 wide receivers, with nine players gaining over 100 yards. Crowder missed time in practice this week with a calf issue. A chaser game gives him upside if his injury is minor.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (DK – $5,400/FD – $6,700)

Over his last four games, Aiyuk scored over 20.00 fantasy points in each contest (20.50, 23.10, 29.50, and 20.50) while averaging 10 targets per game. He has two missed games and a minimal opportunity over the first six weeks (14/165/1). CB Kendall Fuller can be a playmaker in coverage, but he will give up touchdowns and big plays. Aiyuk's success over the last month is almost four times his current salary at DraftKings. A developing player with a below-par matchup.

D.J. Chark, JAC (DK – $5,300/FD – $5,900)

When on the field, Chark continues to get starting wide receiver snaps, but his production has been short over his last three starts (4/56, 4/41, and 2/41). His best two contests (8/95/2 and 7/146/1) delivered impact results. Tennessee fell to 30th in wide receiver defense (198/2,306/14) after getting toasted by the Browns (16/249/3). Five other opponents (26/240/1, 20/236/3, 21/175/2, 21/229/1, and 23/233) gained over 200 yards. CB Malcolm Butler gives up plenty of yards with some damage against touchdowns. A sneaky player with a boom or bust feel.

Curtis Samuel, CAR (DK – $5,200/FD – $5,900)

Samuel is a second Panthers' wide receiver that landed on the Covid list early in the week. Carolina expects him to play on Sunday. Over the past six games, he has 35 catches for 334 yards and five touchdowns with three playable games (21.40, 26.80, and 21.40 fantasy points). No Christian McCaffrey this week should give Samuel some chances on the ground in the red zone. Denver will be challenged to defend Carolina's wide receivers this week. Don't dismiss.

Sterling Shepard, NYG (DK – $5,200/FD – $5,500)

The Seahawks surprisingly held Shepard to one catch for six yards in Week 13, which came after a floor of six catches over his previous five matchups (6/59/1, 8/74, 6/57, 6/47, and 7/68). The Giants gave him 7.7 targets over this stretch. Arizona dipped to 22nd vs. the wide receiver position (189/2,107/11), despite struggling in only two games (SEA – 20/277/3 and BUF – 28/276/2). CB Dre Kirkpatrick will give up catches, but receivers gain short yards with minimal damage in touchdowns. A midteen player with more upside in scores.

T.Y. Hilton, IND (DK – $5,100/FD – $6,000)

The long-awaited connection between Hilton and Philip Rivers arrived in Week 13 (8/110/1). He finished with a season-high 11 targets. Over the last two weeks, he scored 46.1 fantasy points with his first catch over 40 yards. The Colts only had him on the field for about two-thirds of their plays over the previous four games. Las Vegas allows 38.19 FPPG (20th – 158/2,035/14) to wide receivers. Four teams (TB – 19/238/3, LAC – 16/243/1, DEN – 16/212/1, and KC – 21/179/1) gained over their last six games. The Raiders struggled in three contests against slot wide receivers (Scott Miller – 6/109/1, Keenan Allen – 9/103/1, and Tyreek Hill – 11/102/1). CB Trayvon Mullen is a developing player in coverage with improvement in his red-zone defense. Better than his price, but his targets aren't a lock.

Keke Coutee, HOU (DK – $5,000/FD – $5,600)

In his first week as a starter, Coutee delivered a Will Fuller type performance (8/141). He hit on two long catches, which was above his yards per catch (10.8) over his first two years in the league. CB Buster Skrine is a liability in coverage. Coutee could still be undervalued, but he may end up being a trap.

Tyler Boyd, CIN (DK – $4,900/FD – $6,700)

Boyd hit on a 72-yard touchdown early in last week's game, but his day was cut short due to an ejection. In his one and half games without Joe Borrow, he only has four catches for 87 yards and a score on 10 targets. Over the previous four games, Boyd has a floor of six catches, leading to 32 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns. His best success came in Week 3 (10/125) and Week 7 (11/101/1). Dallas gave up 14 touchdowns over the past three weeks, with most of the damage coming in the run game (29/125/1, 36/182/3, and 37/294/2). The Cowboys fell to 26th in wide receiver defense (142/1,971/21). Five receivers (Robert Woods – 6/105, Calvin Ridley – 7/109/2, DK Metcalf – 4/110/1, Tyler Lockett – 9/100/3, Darius Slayton – 8/129, and Adam Thielen – 8/123/2) gained over 100 yards. CB Jourdan Lewis allows short yards per catch with minimal damage in touchdowns. The concern here remains the quarterback play in Cincinnati.

CeeDee Lamb, DAL (DK – $4,800/FD – $6,000)

Lamb was active early in last week's game (6/46), but the Cowboys hooked him in the second half. He finished with 61 percent of the running back snaps. Over his past five games, Lamb has 23 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns while gaining only 8.7 yards per catch. CB Mackensie Alexander gave up only one touchdown with short yards per catch. An exciting player in a fading offense.

Tee Higgins, CIN (DK – $4,800/FD – $6,400)

Over the last two weeks, Higgins had two steady showings (5/44/1 and 5/56) without Joe Burrow with 13 combined targets. He caught 45 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns over his previous nine games, with four productive weeks (5/40/2, 6/125, 5/71/1, and 7/115/1). The Cowboys may be without a couple of cornerbacks, which gives Higgins at least a pulse even with the third switch at cornerback.

Mike Williams, LAC (DK – $4,700/FD – $6,100)

Both the Bills and Patriots held Williams to short games (3/26 and 4/43) on 14 targets. His best value comes in three starts (5/109/2, 5/99/1, and 4/72/1). On the year, he averages six targets per game. CB Darqueze Dennard looks to be a neutral matchup while allowing short yards per catch. In play due to his salary at DraftKings and his ability to score.

Henry Ruggs, LV (DK – $4,600/FD – $5,400)

The Raiders gave Ruggs a season-high in snaps (81 percent) last week. He finished with his best game (3/84/1) since Week 5 (2/118/1) despite receiving only four targets. Most of his day vs. the Jets came on a game-winning 46-yard touchdown. The Colts have a top-ten defense vs. wide receivers (141/2,050/10). CB Xavier Rhodes has been a top player in coverage this season, but he will be tested by speed. Ruggs relies on big scoring plays for his playable value.

Tim Patrick, DEN (DK – $4,200/FD – $5,400)

Last week Patrick caught all four of his targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He played well in Week 4 (6/113/1), Week 6 (4/101), and Week 11 (5/119). Patrick averages 15.2 yards per catch with only 5.6 targets per game. The Panthers are just below league average in wide receiver defense (170/1,924/12), with struggles twice (15/195/3 and 21/207/3) over their past four games. CB Rasul Douglas looks to be a neutral player in coverage. Patrick has scoring and big-play ability, which works at his lower salary level.

Michael Gallop, DAL (DK – $3,800/FD – $5,300)

The Cowboys featured Gallop in the passing game in Week 13 (7/86/1 on 11 targets), which was his top game since Week 3 (6/138/1). Over his previous eight games, he gained fewer than 45 yards in five contests. William Jackson is the Bengals' top cornerback, but he will allow some long catches for touchdowns. Gallop's bottom tier salary keeps him in play this week.

MORE DFS: Week 14 DFS Hub